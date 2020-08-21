5 Signs that Sister Abigail will appear at WWE SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most intriguing characters in WWE in recent memory. Be it his complex yet brilliant long-term storytelling or his amazing promo skills, Wyatt seems to nail the "sports entertainment" perspective of WWE to the best. Interestingly, one name that has always been associated with Bray Wyatt is that of Sister Abigail.

The question of who is Sister Abigail is much more complicated than it sounds. There have been multiple theories about her origin and role in Bray Wyatt's life. The grave of Sister Abigail has been shown on several occasions on WWE programming, hinting towards the fact that she is already dead.

There have been theories of Sister Abigail being the true source of Bray Wyatt's powers. But in 2017, Bray Wyatt did something very interesting as he transformed himself into Sister Abigail during his feud with Finn Balor, leading to the speculation that she is nothing but an alter-ego of Wyatt, just like The Fiend.

But WWE is at its creative best recently when it comes to the entire Wyatt Family feud and there is a possibility that we might finally see Sister Abigail appear at WWE SummerSlam. Let's take a look at five signs for the same.

#5 The cameo of Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman took on each other last month in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules". While the cinematic match wasn't very well received by many, there was one little cameo that everyone loved and became a massive point of discussion.

Yes, it was the the cameo of Alexa Bliss who appeared during the Wyatt Swamp Fight as the reincarnation of Sister Abigail to try to lure the Monster Among Men towards Wyatt's trap. The internet went crazy over the "dark side" of the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion and everyone was talking about what if she indeed became Sister Abigail?

Well, we might just see exactly that at SummerSlam this Sunday!