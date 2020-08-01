5 Superstars who can join Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in a new Wyatt Family

"The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" saw an unexpected cameo from Alexa Bliss during the Wyatt Swamp fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The Goddess appeared as Sister Abigail and tried to lure Strowman into a trap. WWE Universe loved the cameo and Twitter was filled with fans asking for more.

While it looked like it was a one-off, this week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Fiend shocked everyone by appearing and attacking Alexa Bliss to close out the show. This has led to the speculations of Alexa Bliss going through a character change and joining hands with Bray Wyatt to form a new Wyatt Family.

If it is true, then we might see more WWE Superstars join hands with Bray Wyatt in the weeks to come. Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who can possibly join Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in a new Wyatt Family. Be sure to comment down and let me know who do you think could be a great contender for the same.

#5 Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt planted a present in the ring containing Braun Strowman’s black sheep mask from his Wyatt Family days.



One of the possible and biggest additions to a new Wyatt Family would be Braun Strowman, who was previously a part of Bray Wyatt's faction until WWE split him during the 2016 Brand Draft. Recently, the two have been in a heated rivalry after Braun Strowman became the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36.

Braun Strowman might end up joining Bray Wyatt after losing the Universal Championship to The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will be an unstoppable force

If Alexa Bliss joins Bray Wyatt, it makes so much sense that she can convince Braun Strowman to finally give in and join back his former master, Bray Wyatt, who has been desperately trying to get his "black sheep" to join him.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman joining hands would make for an unstoppable force, and with Alexa Bliss by their side, WWE has the required recipe in their hands for a blockbuster new Wyatt Family.