5 Signs that Braun Strowman won't be allowed to retain the Universal title against Bray Wyatt at Money In The Bank 2020

Braun Strowman is set to face his former mentor Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank 2020

Here are a few signs why he may not walk out as Universal Champion

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

​ Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is a superstar who should have been Universal Champion nearly 2-and-a-half years ago. A year into his singles run, he was the hottest superstar in WWE and had gained an incredible amount of momentum by wreaking havoc and destroying everyone who was in his path.

However, he would suffer the "giants curse" that The Big Show faced, in the sense that WWE never pulled the trigger on him when they should have. Even in early 2018, he regained lost momentum, only to be pinned by a spear from Roman Reigns that cost him the main event of WrestleMania 36.

He was never supposed to be a part of the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36, but Roman Reigns pulling out of it at the last minute meant that The Monster Among Men would be the one having a dream match against Goldberg. On the first night, he dethroned the legend to win his first Universal Championship.

As you probably know, Strowman will be feuding with the former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. They're set to face off at Money in the Bank 2020 and here are a few signs that Braun Strowman won't be allowed to retain the Universal title.

#5 WWE hasn't been behind Braun Strowman these past few years

Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36

While WWE has pushed Braun Strowman to top superstar status, this is undoubtedly one of the biggest problems that he has faced in the last few years. When WWE fully gets behind a superstar, they don't stop until they can give them the best coronation possible. Two great examples of this in recent years are Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns.

Strowman, however, belongs to the category of superstars who many considered a "missed opportunity". The booking of Braun Strowman historically indicates that WWE may still not be fully behind him.

1 / 5 NEXT