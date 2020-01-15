5 signs that Drew McIntyre will turn babyface and win the Royal Rumble 2020 match

Drew Mcintyre

Is it finally his time? Drew McIntyre rejoined the "main roster" after WrestleMania 35 and has been a regularly-featured part of Monday Night RAW. It hasn't all gone his way, of course. Many expected the renewed McIntyre to be pushed to the top right off the bat, not realizing that it doesn't always work that way.

However, the interest was clear from the start. It's not a secret that Drew McIntyre was handpicked to be a future World Champion 11 years ago. However, due to a multitude of circumstances from his end and the company's end, it didn't work out and he was released.

He returned 3 years later - new and improved in every possible way. His success in NXT was instant and he was the last in the line of the type of superstar that NXT would push - i.e, the "hottest free agent" who would get shot to the top right away.

His time in NXT lasted merely over half a year and he was fast-tracked to RAW - where he is now possibly set to turn babyface and win the Royal Rumble match.

#5. He's been a heel for too long now

The Claymore Kick

This is a fairly simple sign. While some superstars are "lifelong" babyfaces and "lifelong" heels, the Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre doesn't fit into that category. He's a more versatile performer and his run in NXT was as a babyface.

However, in the one and a half years since he's arrived, he's been a heel and had a character that hasn't made much progression as a whole. There are times where you simply know that a turn is needed and AJ Styles had that moment last summer in 2019.

For McIntyre, he's only been a singular, one-dimensional heel since arriving and a change in character is a big necessity.

