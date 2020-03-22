5 signs that John Cena won't defeat The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

The clash between John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 is a bonafide show-stealer!

Will Cena "let him in" or prove that he has still got it?

Vatsal Rathod

Will Cena "Let Him In"?

Big match John Cena is back where he belongs as WrestleMania season has suddenly started to feel much more exciting with the arrival of the 16-time World Champion. The Leader of Cenation made his long-awaited return to WWE on the SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown. It didn't take him long to make us realize what we were missing as he had the WWE Universe present in the arena at the palm of his hands as they chanted his name with all their hearts.

The segment took an unexpected turn as Cena teased a retirement, but as he made his way back to the ramp for what would have been a goodbye salute, The Fiend appeared behind him. There was no attack or Mandible Claw, but the challenge was made and Cena accepted. With that, we have a massive match set for WrestleMania 36 as John Cena will take on The Fiend at the Show of Shows, which will take place live from the Performance Center this year.

But who will come out victorious in this epic clash? Check out five signs why John Cena won't defeat The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

#5 The Fiend has just come out off a massive first defeat

WWE Super ShowDown!

A little over 24 hours before "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and John Cena crossed paths on the SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown, the internet was mad and furious over WWE's decision to let Goldberg win the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia by defeating Wyatt.

This was also The Fiend's first pinfall defeat which surely damaged the momentum of the Superstar. Coming out of such a massive defeat, having him lose to yet another veteran in the form of John Cena won't be a popular decision and might end up hurting the character even more.

