5 times Bray Wyatt lost when he should have won

We feel for you, Bray Wyatt!

Sometimes you have all the talent in the world, everything is going good, but you still don't get the success you should have! The same has been the case with Bray Wyatt. Being a third-generation Superstar and having one of the best creative minds in the business, it is indeed disheartening to see Wyatt so often lose out in the big feuds.

After performing in WWE NXT as Husky Harris, he made his debut on the main roster as the leader of the Wyatt Family, and the gimmick seemed to be an instant hit among the fans. The way he used to cut his cryptic promos, and the aura around the character, he looked set to be a huge Superstar.

Unfortunately, that was not to be the case. Fans stopped buying into the story of him giving huge threats to his opponents but ending up losing to them in the end. While all hope is not lost for him, as he still has a huge career ahead, a victory in the matches listed in this article would have hugely benefitted him. Let's take a look at five such instances.

#5 Against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell 2015

Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns!

The man who was earlier rumored to be Bray Wyatt's opponent at WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns, has previously had a lengthy feud with the Eater of Worlds. While the Wyatt Family managed to defeat The Shield during their match in 2014, their leader was unable to defeat Shield's powerhouse a year later.

A rivalry that started with Bray costing Reigns the Money in the Bank match went through multiple PPVs, with the duo exchanging wins due to various interferences and what not. The feud was set to conclude with them taking on each other inside the deadly Hell in a Cell during 2015.

It was the Big Dog who came out with the deciding victory in the feud and the match after pinning Wyatt inside Hell in a Cell. A victory here could have been a huge one for Wyatt, but that was not the case, sadly!

