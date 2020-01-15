5 signs that Vince McMahon is finally pushing Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins

Buddy Murphy, when introduced to 205 Live, was given the nickname of "WWE's best-kept secret". Indeed, that appeared to be the case as his NXT run wasn't particularly impressive. When looking back, he still achieved more than most on the yellow brand, having a reasonably long reign as NXT Tag Team Champion along with Wesley Blake.

However, a lot of things have changed since then and his time in NXT after his tag team run wasn't anything noteworthy. This was, of course, when NXT was still transitioning out of the "developmental brand" phase and nobody knew what his potential was until he joined the "main roster".

No one can be blamed, of course. After all, he didn't have the best look or ability in the ring and it was only when he appeared on 205 Live that a smaller part of the audience began to understand his potential.

After the second RAW of 2020, we believe that the WWE brass is finally giving the Australian the push he deserves. Here are five signs.

#5. He was always viewed as a big prospect even on SmackDown

Buddy Murphy defeated Daniel Bryan

Some may forget that it was only last year when Buddy Murphy got a clean victory over the WWE Champion at the time - Daniel Bryan. Surprisingly, he didn't get as much screen time on SmackDown as he should have.

Despite this, he was involved in some big spots, including great matches with Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Mustafa Ali. The match against Roman Reigns was an important one since he was the suspected attacker in the storyline that took place before and over the summer of 2019.

It was clear even then that Murphy is a big prospect for the company and those were part of the big steps he's taken.

