5 Signs that Vince McMahon wants Sting to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Sting vs The Undertaker could possibly happen at this year's WrestleMania

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

Sting has been very vocal about a dream match between him and The Undertaker. Fans have been demanding this match for years but they never witnessed it. It seems like as each year passes WWE is less inerested in booking the match, and according to a report, Vince McMahon has been concerned with putting two hurting, aging men in the ring together (at least these two). Nevertheless, rumors have circulated that WWE could bring Sting back to have a possible match with The Undertaker at this year’s WrestleMania. Fans are excited to hear this but only time will tell if Vince will actually go through with it.

We think that McMahon could allow this match to take place at this year’s ‘Mania. Here are 5 signs that The Chairman wants Sting to return and challenge The Undertaker to a WrestleMania bout.

#5 The Undertaker hasn't been seen because he is preparing to face Sting

The Undertaker could miss Super ShowDown for WrestleMania 36

We all know that whenever WWE makes a trip to Saudi Arabia, they call legends and bring them back to the ring. Goldberg, for instance, returned this week on SmackDown to challenge The Fiend to a match at Super ShowDown. Brock Lesnar is also traveling to Saudi Arabia with his fellow wrestlers where he’ll defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet.

Besides these two matches, WWE doesn’t have anything big that will sell Super ShowDown to the fans. The Undertaker is one name who has missed numerous pay-per-views in a row. Nobody knows the reason behind this.

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda recently stated that once The Deadman returns, he will work in Saudi Arabia, miss WrestleMania, and return to the Middle East once again later this year. However, it seems like the plans may have been tweaked. Perhaps The Undertaker is returning for WrestleMania rather than Super ShowDown. Who could he face at ‘Mania? The ideal answer for many is Sting.

1 / 5 NEXT