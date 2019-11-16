5 signs that Vince McMahon won't allow Daniel Bryan to defeat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series 2019

Bray Wyatt with more mind games

Bray Wyatt's first official feud as Universal Champion will be against none other than his old rival Daniel Bryan. It's been close to six years since they last had a feud and it's incredible to think that it's been that long since they truly crossed paths.

The feud that they had all those years ago was instrumental in Daniel Bryan's rise to the top and over half a decade on, the former WWE Champion looks like he's going to have to pay it forward and put Wyatt over.

It's undoubtedly an exciting feud to have and perhaps for the best that they didn't do a Champion vs Champion match-up between Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar. Many are torn as to which superstar they want to win, primarily because they don't want to see either man lose.

However, one man is going to have to and we expect that to be Daniel Bryan. Here are a few signs why Vince McMahon won't allow Wyatt to lose to Bryan.

#5. WWE can't afford to have The Fiend lose

Crown Jewel

WWE can't afford to have The Fiend lose, which is why the Hell in a Cell predicament seemed all too confusing. They didn't want Rollins to drop the title and also wanted to protect The Fiend, so they had that finish - the most controversial one in recent memory.

It seemed all the more bizarre when WWE decided to put the title on The Fiend anyway at Crown Jewel, leading many fans to question why they didn't just pull the trigger at Hell in a Cell in the first place.

Either way, one of the biggest reasons and signs that WWE won't let Bryan win is that they're protecting The Fiend and it's clear that he won't be losing any time soon.

