5 signs that Vince McMahon won't allow Goldberg to defeat The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Can Goldberg defeat The Fiend?

Goldberg is back! Yes, the legendary Superstar and WWE Hall of Famer made his return to WWE TV (though, via satellite) this Friday Night on SmackDown and straightaway announced his massive intentions to have another reign with the Universal Championship. He was interrupted by a very special edition of Firefly Funhouse, where Bray Wyatt accepted his challenge in his usual humor-filled creepy manner.

With this, we have a massive dream match for ourselves at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27th with The Fiend defending his Universal Championship against the mythical, Goldberg. Honestly, WWE has a very solid pairing in their hands, and if done correctly, these two could build an interesting feud in the next few weeks.

Now, as far as the result is concerned, Goldberg picking-up the victory and become the new Universal Champion might probably not happen. Why? Let's take a look at the five signs here. Are you excited for this feud, dear reader?

#5 The Fiend needs a big win before his first WrestleMania

WrestleManias haven't been very kind to Bray Wyatt. Since his debut on the main roster, Wyatt is yet to win a match on the Show of Shows. Other than WrestleMania 34, where he returned to help Matt Hardy win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Wyatt hasn't had any proper WrestleMania moments. Losing to the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, and Randy Orton on the PPV, he is one of the few top Superstars on the roster to not have a single victory on The Grandest Stage of them All.

But this year would be different! This would be the first time "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt would enter WrestleMania. After being such a popular act throughout 2019, Wyatt needs a massive win before this. And who better than a legend like Goldberg to put him over and let everyone know that even the unstoppable Goldberg couldn't stop this Fiend!

1 / 5 NEXT