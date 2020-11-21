5 Signs Undertaker will never come out of retirement 

Believe it or not, The Undertaker coming out of retirement is a popular discussion among wrestling fans right now, and the topic seems to be polarizing everyone. Maybe that has to do with how many people want to see him work with The Fiend, but it is a conversation that isn't going away anytime soon.

While some fans are adamant that The Fiend and The Undertaker should meet for a showdown of epic proportions, others see it as a risky move. In fact, between Undertaker's recent track record of matches, and him promising his fans that he was retiring, it would almost feel like a slap in the face to go back on that.

With that being said and The Undertaker coming out of retirement floating around the rumor mill, here are five signs The Undertaker is never coming out of retirement. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us whether you think he should or not?

#5. Undertaker competing again will hurt his legacy

Will The Undertaker returning hurt his legacy?

When The Undertaker announced his retirement from in-ring competition, it sent a shockwave through the WWE Universe. Not only was this due to the fact that The Undertaker has been a competitor for 30 years, but also due to the potential dream matches that were now off the table.

While Undertaker retiring was saddening at first, especially with everything he has done for WWE, it is comforting that he got to go out on his own terms. Furthermore, WWE pulled back the curtain behind the character and had Mark Calaway tell the fans in his own words that he was done.

WWE already teased The Undertaker's retirement in the build up to his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 but brought The Deadman back the very next year to face John Cena. If nothing else, that effectively began to erode the trust of fans and chipped away at Undertaker's once larger than life legacy.