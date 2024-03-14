5 similarities between The Rock and Roman Reigns

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the most hotly-anticipated matches in professional wrestling. While fans would have to wait for that to happen, the WWE Universe is currently enjoying their pairing as part of The Bloodline faction. The Rock turned heel a few weeks ago and later acknowledged Roman as his Tribal Chief.

While The Great One and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion are contrasting personalities, plenty of things unite them.

To point out the obvious, the main similarity between The Rock and Roman Reigns is their lineage. The duo hail from the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty and have established their illustrious careers in WWE. However, both superstars have more things in common.

For this list, we will explore five things that make The Rock and Roman Reigns similar:

#5. Friday Night SmackDown is their house

Although many have claimed to build or run WWE SmackDown, it will always be known as the show that The Rock built and popularized. Since the brand's inception in 1999, Dwayne Johnson has repeatedly reminded everyone how WWE named the blue brand by using his famous catchphrase, ''Layeth the SmackDown!''

Decades later, SmackDown continues to remain a fortress for the Anoa'i family.

Since Roman became The Tribal Chief, he has become exclusive to the blue brand. Reigns has enjoyed a dominant run on the blue brand during his record-breaking stint as Universal Champion. It's safe to say that in this era, SmackDown became The Tribal Chief's Kingdom.

#4. Roman Reigns and The Rock's characters improved after turning heel

Since The Rock and Roman Reigns hail from the iconic Anoa'i dynasty, WWE had high expectations of them. However, the duo faced significant resistance from fans during their stints as a babyface.

An eventual heel turn proved to be a blessing for the cousins. While The Rock joined the Nation of Domination to add a layer to his character, Reigns did the same when he became The Tribal Chief during the pandemic era. Fans instantly connected with them, and the rest, as they say, is history.

#3. Mainstream Stars

Although Dwayne is more well-known outside of WWE due to his success in Hollywood, Roman Reigns is no stranger to the mainstream media. Although Reigns has only appeared in limited movies, one being with his cousin, people have been talking about him.

It has become a TikTok trend for different sports, mainly football, and gaming accounts to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Recently, the Lakers acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by playing his theme song in one of their games.

#2. Multiple WrestleMania main events

It's hard enough for any superstar to earn a match at WrestleMania, but headlining The Showcase of the Immortals is a different gravy altogether. Ask The Rock and Roman Reigns, who have made it a habit.

The Great One has headlined The Show of Shows on five occasions (WrestleMania 15, 16, 17, 28, and 29). The former champion was also involved in John Cena vs. The Miz's main event match at 'Mania 27. The Tribal Chief, on the other hand, has headlined WrestleMania seven times thus far. He headlined the marquee show in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Big Dog is all set to main-event yet another WrestleMania this April.

#1. John Cena is an important rival for both of them

If there is one rival who has been a common point for The Rock and Roman Reigns at different stages of their careers, then it's John Cena.

For The Great One, his feud with Cena was significant as they were considered the top stars and faces of the company. It was also Dwayne's first feud after a long absence from the promotion. Things boiled up during this feud, which resulted in two WrestleMania main events.

In 2017, Roman was one of the most pushed stars in WWE, but fans kept rejecting The Big Dog.

One of the things many criticized about him was his inability to cut a convincing promo. During a segment with Cena on RAW in 2017, Roman fumbled and seemingly blanked for a couple of seconds, and was immediately mocked by The Cenation Leader. However, in recent years, the Undisputed Champion has admitted that the confrontation only made him better.

