WATCH: LA Lakers pay homage to Undisputed WWE Universal Champ and 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, play his theme at Crypto.com Arena 

The LA Lakers acknowledged "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers honored the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by playing his music late in the fourth quarter.

With around three minutes left in the game, the Lakers were up by 10 points. D'Angelo Russell was bringing the ball to their side of the court when Reigns' theme music hit inside the arena, possibly acknowledging The Bloodline's "Tribal Chief."

James, who is a huge WWE fan, might have been inspired by what he heard. He drove to the basket and right into TJ Warren's chest for the tough finish to give the Lakers a 12-point advantage. It was game over from there as "The King" and company secured the 120-109 win.

The LA Lakers have now won two in a row following a tough win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. D'Angelo Russell was the hero of that contest with 44 points and the game-winning floater.

On Sunday, Anthony Davis was the best player for the Lakers. He finished with 27 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, a career-high seven steals and three blocks. He was simply unstoppable with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert not playing for Minnesota.

LeBron James had 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in his return from a one-game absence. He continues to struggle with a sore left ankle, but it might not have any effect on his game at all.

As for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Naz Reid filled in for Gobert with 25 points and five boards. They might need to play Downstait's "Kingdom" at the Target Center, which is the theme music of Roman Reigns' rival, Cody Rhodes.

Ice Cube's son celebrates the LA Lakers acknowledging Roman Reigns

O'Shea Jackson Jr. loves the LA Lakers and wrestling.

One of the people who was surprised and happy to hear Roman Reigns' music playing at Crypto.com Arena was O'Shea Jackson Jr. Ice Cube's son loves the LA Lakers like his father, but he's also a huge fan of WWE, especially of "The Tribal Chief."

Jackson was surprised to hear Reigns' entrance them play in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, he was happy to know that his favorite basketball team acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"YALL HEARD WTF MUSIC THEY WAS PLAYIN' AT THE LAKER GAME!?!?! ☝🏽 Lakers Acknowledge my, your, our TRIBAL CHIEF," Jackson wrote.

