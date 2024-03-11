Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 moments of the game (March 10)

The LA Lakers welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Lakers will have LeBron James back from a one-game absence due to a foot injury. They were up against the short-handed Timberwolves team missing Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

The game was close in the first three quarters before the Lakers pulled away at the start of the final period. They went on a 21-4 run in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves had no answer as they succumbed to a 120-109 defeat.

Anthony Davis led the way with 27 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and three blocks in one of his performances of the season. LeBron James added 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in his return from injury. Anthony Edwards had 25 points and seven boards for the Timberwolves.

Top 5 moments from Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers

#5 - LeBron James channels his inner Kevin Love

LeBron James won an NBA championship with Kevin Love back in 2016 as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. James channeled his inner Love after executing a perfect outlet pass to Rui Hachimura late in the second quarter.

"The King" grabbed the ball following a miss from the Minnesota Timberwolves and immediately found Hachimura on the other side of the court. It was a perfect touchdown pass as the Japanese star hit the layup to give the LA Lakers a three-point lead at that point.

#4 - Anthony Edwards slams it home

There's no doubt that Anthony Edwards has some serious hops. He recently showcased it with an insane game-winning block against the Indiana Pacers that went viral.

Edwards showed off his vertical again, as well as his speed, in the third quarter. He recovered the loose ball for the rebound, started the fastbreak and finished the sequence with an easy breakaway dunk.

#3 - LeBron James proves his health with an impactful dunk

There were concerns about LeBron James' health after missing the LA Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. James was dealing with a sore left ankle, the same injury that had been bothering him for the past two months.

However, "The King" put the doubts to bed with an empathic jam early in the third quarter. He was at the top before faking Anthony Edwards off his sneakers and drove to the basket for the dunk.

#2 - Anthony Edwards stuffs Anthony Davis with crazy block

As mentioned above, Anthony Edwards had a Block of the Year candidate in the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards hit his head at the bottom of the backboard, but made the stop while falling hard on the court.

"Ant-Man" followed it up by stuffing Anthony Davis' shot in the third quarter. Edwards failed to grab the rebound, but waited for Davis to come back up for the shot. He perfectly timed the block that put Davis on the floor hard.

#1 - Austin Reaves puts Jordan McLaughlin in skates

Austin Reaves might be right and that he's really HIM. He added another highlight video to his growing reel with a ridiculous crossover against Jordan McLaughlin in the second quarter.

McLaughlin thought he had Reaves, who burst out an insane crossover move that included double behind-the-back dribbles. He finished it off by spinning away from his defender and hitting the running layup as LA Lakers fans cheered.

