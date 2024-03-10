Fans try to decode LeBron James' viral interaction with Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis

LeBron James making the headlines away from the basketball court is very rare. Every time he has been in the news off the basketball court, it has been either his business venture or his philanthropy. However, this time, the LA Lakers superstar player caught the media and the fans’ attention for his viral interaction with Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis.

James, who was out in the Lakers game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, sat courtside cheering his teammates. Also present in the building were Lakers President Jeanie Buss and Special Project Executive Linda Rambis, wife of Kurt Rambis.

During a timeout, LeBron James got up from his seat and went to exchange pleasantries with Buss and Rambis. For a brief time that James sat between Buss and Rambis, the moment went viral on the internet. During the interaction, James said something that made both Buss and Rambis laugh hard, while Buss also put her head on his shoulder.

Ashley Nicole Moss, the NBA host for CBS Sports, revealed what James had said which drew affectionate laughter from both ladies.

“first of all, happy International Women’s day,” James said according to Moss. She also candidly remarked, “well played, LeBron.”

The clip of LeBron James' interaction with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis has gone viral, attracting viral comments from NBA fans. It was not only fans who were going frenzy over the video.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown tweeted an edited picture of James between two women and captioned the post, “He got Game 2.”

Jeanie Buss confirms that Lakers will retire LeBron James’ Lakers jersey

LeBron James has had a legendary career so far and continues to amaze while he is playing his 21st NBA season at age 39. Despite being at an age where most NBA players retire to pursue the next chapter of their lives, the four-time NBA champion continues to play at an elite level.

James has played for three teams in his career, with his home team the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers. At this point, it is pretty much given that every team will retire his jersey.

Earlier, in July last year, Lakers Prescient Jeanie Buss told Sportskeeda that the Lakers would retire James’ jersey when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall-of-Fame," Buss said via Sportskeeda.

"I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame. When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it,” Buss added.

James won his fourth championship with the Lakers and pretty much revived the Lakers’ glory. Even though he hasn’t been very successful with the Lakers as compared to other teams that he has been on, he has surely made them valued in the West. This season, the Lakers behind LeBron James won the first-ever In-Season Tournament.