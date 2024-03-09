"Playing longer does not make you better": Skip Bayless doubles down why LeBron James still not top 10 of all-time

LeBron James' remarkable achievement of becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 points left many fans and analysts stunned. In addition to the praise James received from his peers, many of whom were in disbelief at the accomplishment, the achievement cemented his place in NBA history. On top of being the league's all-time leading scorer, he's the only player with 40,000 points.

Renowned LeBron James-critic Skip Bayless wasn't nearly as impressed. While fans argued whether James' 40,000 points firmly put him in a position to be crowned as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) others weren't sold.

Over the years, the discourse surrounding the GOAT conversation has largely centered on James' longevity. Specifically, whether or not James' longevity and career achievements beat out Jordan's six titles and defensive skills.

The way Skip Bayless sees things, just because James has been around for a long time doesn't mean that he's a better player than Michael Jordan. He spoke on a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show:

"Before 40,000 points I had LeBron ninth on my all-time list. After 40,000 points, I still have LeBron ninth on my all-time list. Because playing longer does not make you better or more valuable. I'm sorry, LeBron James is not better than Larry Bird, who I have at eight, one notch ahead of him."

Looking at Skip Bayless' all-time top ten list amid latest comments about LeBron James

Skip Bayless' comments indicating that he doesn't have LeBron James in his top five sparked widespread criticism from fans, many of whom disagreed. Despite that, Bayless took things one step further, as seen above, by saying James isn't better than Larry Bird.

He then continued to break down his top 10 list, which is as follows:

Michael Jordan Magic Johnson Shaquille O'Neal Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tim Duncan Bill Russell Kobe Bryant Larry Bird LeBron James Wilt Chamberlain

As Bayless explained, both Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird, who sit at seven and eight on his all-time list, were better shooters and better closers than James. In addition, he also argued that James wasn't more valuable than Bill Russell, Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal.

As Bayless explained, those big men were not only more valuable than James on the court, but he considers O'Neal to be the most dominant player he's ever seen. While dubbing O'Neal the most dominant player ever may not be controversial, Bayless then continued.

According to the outspoken TV personality, James has never been the leader that Magic Johnson was, going back to Johnson's NCAA run. Last but certainly not least, Bayless indicated James has never been Jordan, listing him as "obviously" the best player ever.

In addition to his defensive, Jordan's ten scoring titles earned him the GOAT spot on Bayless' list. With the list being so controversial, it's likely to continue to spark fierce debates.