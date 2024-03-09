LeBron James trolled by Antonio Brown over viral courtside interaction with Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis

LeBron James recently caught the attention of fans, going viral for an exchange he had with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. During the LA Lakers' recent clash with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, James was listed as out due to ankle soreness. The game marked just his ninth absence of the season, and resulted in a hilarious viral moment.

With James seated on the bench, he was approached by Buss and Linda Rambis, the wife of NBA legend Kurt Rambis. With LeBron James seated in the middle, he can be seen engaging in a friendly conversation with the pair.

At one point, it appeared as though the four-time NBA champ wished the pair a happy international women's day, which appeared to win the pair over. Fans were quick to take note of the moment, cracking jokes at James' expense for what was deemed to be a flirtatious comment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ex-NFL player Antonio Brown also joined in, posting an edited photo showing James lying between two women. Included in the caption, Brown wrote:

"He Got Game 2 #CTESPN"

Check out the tweet, along with the picture, below.

Expand Tweet

So far, LeBron James has yet to react to the tweet from Brown, or on the jokes fans have been making about his clip with Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis.

LeBron James seen with Draymond Green doing Antonio Brown's dance

While LeBron James and Antonio Brown don't appear to have a friendship, there have been a couple instances of the pair tipping their caps at one another. Following his successful albeit controversial NFL career, Antonio Brown embarked on a career as a music artist.

This resulted in the former NFL star headlining concerts, where his signature dance went viral. Back in August of 2022, LeBron James and Draymond Green went viral for imitating Brown's dance on camera.

Expand Tweet

Just ten days later, LeBron James took to social media, beaming with pride over his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, sharing the court together. In a post on Instagram James shared a photo of the two second-generation hoopers on the court together along with the caption:

"WOW WOW WOW!!! My damn boys!! Partners in Crime!!"

Antonio Brown took note of the post, posting a series of fire emojis in the comments indicating his agreement with the future Hall of Famer. That same night, James took to Twitter with a similar message, writing:

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

Expand Tweet

While Antonio Brown seems to be a fan of James, he has notably been seated courtside watching other teams in the past. For example, back in 2022 after parting ways with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was courtside for the Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies game.