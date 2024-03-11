Why was Kobe Bryant sad after winning 2001 NBA title? Lakers legend's iconic image resurfacing amid Caitlin Clark's impersonation explored

The picture of Kobe Bryant sitting on the bench in the shower is one of the most iconic pictures in the NBA. After Bryant and the LA Lakers won the 2001 NBA finals, Bryant sat sad with his head down as he held the championship in his lap. Not many know that Bryant was indeed sad and hurt about something rather than emotional about winning the title.

It was later revealed that Bryant was very sad that his parents Joe and Pam Bryant did not attend his games. When the Lakers played the Philadelphia 76ers in three consecutive road games, Bryant was expecting his parents to show up for his games. Both his parents resided in Philadelphia during that time.

According to reports, Kobe Bryant married Vanessa Bryant at a very young age. During that time, Vanessa was just 18 years old. Bryant’s father, Joe did not approve of Kobe-Vanessa's marriage, the reason being Vanessa’s Latina heritage. Bryant’s father wanted him to marry an African-American woman and this soured the relationship between father and son.

The relationship got so bad that Kobe’s parents did not attend his marriage and his championship series. It was speculated that Kobe was heavy with emotions since he had won back-to-back championships. However, Kobe later revealed, "That was about my dad."

Despite feeling the ache of not finding his parents cheering him from the stands, Kobe Bryant stayed undeterred during the series against the 76ers. In the series that the Lakers won 4-1, Bryant averaged 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Moreover, the jacket that Bryant was wearing in the shower, also became legendary.

Caitlin Clark recreates Kobe Bryant’s iconic 2001 NBA Finals image

Caitlin Clark has had arguably the most legendary college career in women’s basketball history. She led the Iowa Hawkeyes to their third straight Big Ten championship on Saturday.

But that wasn't the only highlight of Clark’s historic night. After winning the title, she recreated the legendary Kobe Bryant’s iconic picture from the 2001 NBA championship.

Bri Lewerke, the renowned photographer asked Clark if she would be down to recreate Kobe’s 2001 NBA title picture, and the college sensation was down for it. She posed with one hand over the Big Ten trophy and one over her eyes.

Clark was also wearing the same Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe that she wore when she broke LSU star Pete Maravic's all-time scoring record in NCAA history.

This was Clark’s and Iowa’s third straight championship and also the third straight MVP for Clark. She became the first player since 1995 to win three straight titles.

The Iowa star has played four seasons in college and established herself as arguably the greatest college player in women’s basketball. She has already declared herself for the 2024 WNBA Draft, opting out of her fifth year in college.