Shannon Sharpe "disgusted" for giving up Bucks-Lakers tickets after thrilling finish

LA Lakers vs the Milwaukee Bucks was among the most entertaining games of this season. The top story on Friday was an average team without its superstar player meeting one of the hottest teams in the league and yet clinching a win in one of the toughest games of the season. Every Laker fan inside and outside the arena was happy except Shannon Sharpe.

Unc Sharpe apparently had the ticket for the Lakers’ home game against one of the title favorites. However, he ended up giving up the ticket for an unknown reason. With LeBron out of the playing roster, perhaps Sharpe might have thought the Bucks would clean up the Lakers in the Crypto.com arena.

After the team clinched the thrilling game against the Bucks on Friday, Sharpe posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the mistake that he had made. He wrote that he was “disgusted” with himself for giving up the ticket.

“Why DA FCK did I give my tixs up 4 this Laker gm? I’m disgusted with myself. Damn it,” wrote Sharpe with angry face emojis.

The Lakers have played nine games after the All-Star break and won five, the latest coming against the Bucks. Despite their inconsistencies, they have shown the capability to beat some of the best teams in the league.

Three of their five wins have come against OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers, and the Bucks.

Lakers defeat Milwaukee Bucks in a thriller in Crypto.com arena

The LA Lakers faced one of the most embarrassing losses of the season against the Sacramento Kings. But they followed the loss with a win to remember in this season. Playing without their superstar player LeBron James, the purple and gold showed tenacity when they needed the most.

Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D’Angelo Russell answered the call when the team needed them the most. However, Russell carried the team’s offense through the four quarters, helping them get past a formidable opponent.

With just under two minutes remaining in the game, the Lakers were trailing by two points. A three-point shot from Damian Lillard increased the Bucks’ lead by five points. However, the subsequent three-point shot from Rui Hachimura and five more quick points from Russell held the Lakers in a two-point lead through the last-second shot.

Trailing by two points, Lillard took an inbound pass with 5.9 seconds remaining on the clock. Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Lillard on his stepback shot, and the LA registered their 35th win of the season.

With James out, Russell scored a game-high 44 points, making 17-of-25 shots from the field. He also registered six rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes of the contest. Austin Reaves ended the game with 18 points, while Davis with 22 points.