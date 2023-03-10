How did John Cena "violate" The Rock live on WWE TV? Details behind their real-life heat

John Cena and The Rock had a notable feud that began in 2012 which resulted in two WrestleMania main events. Interestingly, the feud between the two major superstars kickstarted from real-life heat.

The Cenation Leader didn't shy away from his honest thoughts on The Rock a few years ago. While the former was in an interview with The Sun in 2008, he criticized the Black Adam actor for not making time for WWE after the latter became a notable Hollywood actor.

Years later, the tension between the two continued for their WWE feud. In 2012, the 16-time World Champion called out The Brahma Bull in a RAW segment for writing his promo on his wrist. According to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, John Cena calling out The Rock violated the latter's trust and only created a "disconnect that was growing" between the two stars.

"Rock doing his thing with me going out to interrupt him. And 90 seconds before my music hit, someone to not be named said, 'yo, do you see that?' I said, 'see what?' [the other person said] 'I think Rock has something written on his wrist. Everyone was like, 'yooo!' because that's just not allowed," Cena said.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The story behind John Cena frying up The Rock for writing his promo on his wrist makes me love that moment so much more The story behind John Cena frying up The Rock for writing his promo on his wrist makes me love that moment so much more 😭😂https://t.co/DxVYt8Tjug

Their first face-off at WrestleMania 28 saw The Rock take home the victory, but John Cena was the victor in their second match the following year. The Peacemaker actor has since shared that he regrets the comments he made about Dwayne in 2008.

John Cena shares what The Rock told him when the former began his acting career

Both WWE Superstars are now major Hollywood actors, appearing for major DC films and even partaking in The Fast and Furious movie franchise. However, it looks like Cena's conversation with Dwayne helped out with one of his first movie roles.

John Cena that before auditioning for his 2015 movie Trainwreck, he felt nervous and decided to contact his former rival for advice. As it turns out, the words from The People's Champion helped him calm down.

"He [Dwayne] is one of the reasons I have a life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice...I was able to ask him [Dwayne Johnson], ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude; just be yourself.’” He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself,"

Fortunately, both superstars have settled their differences and can even have a comfortable conversation. It remains to be seen if their path will ever cross in WWE, or possibly on the big screen.

