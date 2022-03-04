5 simple changes WWE can make to improve NXT 2.0

WWE NXT was rebooted last fall, and the new version has been around for six months. With so many days to watch and learn from the new product, fans can point out a few things that are working.

Stars like Bron Breakker, Persia Pirotta, Solo Sikoa, and others have impressed. Breakker and Sikoa belong to pro wrestling families but have proven their talents. Pirotta has displayed a blend of power and athleticism alongside Indi Hartwell.

Vengeance Day was one of the reboot's major shows and was a success for the most part. However, the brand is still in the "fine-tune" stage, meaning that some aspects can still be improved.

The color scheme is vibrant but can be overpowering at times. This is one of the minor changes that could improve the product. Bright colors, however, aren't likely to go away. Here are five simple changes that could improve NXT 2.0.

#5. NXT 2.0 should directly acknowledge Bron Breakker's lineage.

Bron Breakker's real name is Bronson Reichsteiner, but the Steiner name isn't used in WWE.

The NXT reboot has positioned Bron Breakker as its top star. He is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. At various moments, the commentators have made references to Steiner's history.

Bron wears a singlet similar to the one his family wore. He uses moves like the flying shoulder block, a power slam, and a Frankensteiner. The crowd barks like his father did. The commentators haven't outright said his famous last name, but the reboot indirectly pays homage to these references.

It seems Breakker is going to be a big star in the future. Hence, WWE should directly mention the Steiner name and legacy on TV like they do with Charlotte Flair. It will add more to Bron's appeal to the crowd.

#4. The NXT reboot needs to reduce the number of stars

Hayes might be better off without Trick Williams by his side.

There are currently over 60 superstars in NXT. Almost half of the current roster was introduced during the reboot. It's hard to focus on so many people for a two-hour show. This is one of the reasons for the mass roster cuts last year.

Focusing on 15 main stars each week while also working on a few others would be a good use of the talent. The current show often has at least eight matches and five or six vignettes. As a result, many new faces get lost in the shuffle.

Holding off on some debuts would help other stars grow. It would also allow more time for those who need to learn to be better in-ring performers.

#3. Some stars should wait longer before getting in the NXT ring

Many stars who have debuted in the NXT reboot were ready. Breakker is a megastar, and Grayson Waller is a great heel. However, some, like Lash Legend and Dante Chen, have seemed very novice.

Legend has already had two rough showings, proving that she might have been rushed into action.

Chen has come and gone so much that it has been hard to get behind him. His matches have been short. The company should utilize stars that are genuinely ready for TV rather than throwing green ones in the ring.

#2. There need to be fewer romantic storylines in the NXT reboot

Some romantic angles might have occurred due to Vengeance Day being near Valentine's Day. The NXT reboot has tried to force a bunch of romantic storylines. Malik Blade, Wade Barrett, and Edris Enofe have attempted to win over Mandy Rose.

Brooks Jensen has been on an endless quest to woo Kayden Carter. Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta, and Dexter Lumis have been entangled in a love story.

These types of storylines only work well if the stars are over. Jensen isn't over yet, so it hasn't worked so far. But the Hudson/Pirotta angle has potential because it is linked to InDex. However, many new storylines could be explored among the stars rather than the same old romance.

#1. The new NXT should put over veterans more often

Stars like Shirai, Dunne, and Grimes should still be top stars in the reboot.

This has happened to a degree. Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne have picked up big wins over newer stars. Ciampa, however, lost to Breakker.

Both Dunne and Cameron Grimes have lost to Carmelo Hayes. If every new star goes over a beloved veteran, the reboot might lose more fans.

Some of the NXT veterans have been protected to a degree. Imperium is a steadying force in the tag division, but they could lose the titles to the Creeds in their upcoming bout.

Some stars like Boa and Andre Chase are fine as stepping stones. However, when it comes to top stars from the black-and-gold era, they still need to be pushed.

