5 Sins of Randy Orton in WWE

Randy Orton is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He is a 14-time world champion and one of the most respected names in the industry today. He is passionate about the business and extremely giving.

While Orton is a model employee these days, this wasn't always the case. Randy himself has admitted to making many mistakes and having to grow up over the years. He has done some things or allegedly made decisions that have seriously impacted others.

This article will take a look at five of the most egregious sins in Randy Orton's wrestling career. It should be noted that other parties brought up some of these, but regardless, The Viper likely regrets many of these incidents if they did indeed happen as described.

#5. Randy Orton allegedly led to Rochelle Loewen quitting WWE

Rochelle Loewen may not be a name many wrestling fans know today. She was brought into WWE over 20 years ago and only stayed with the Sports entertainment juggernaut for a brief period despite appearing on RAW and SmackDown.

According to legend, Orton may have bullied Rochelle or at least taken playful ribs too far by taking tanning lotion and baby oil and dumping them into her bag. During an interview with Val Venis, it was seemingly confirmed that he messed with her bags while traveling overseas.

Rochelle ultimately quit WWE, and Orton's antics allegedly inspired the decision. World Wrestling Entertainment was a much different company back then, and this kind of intense ribbing was all too common. Thankfully, that has changed.

#4. He allegedly got Mr. Kennedy fired

Mr. Kennedy was a WWE star who many believed was the future of the industry. He had a boatload of charisma and could speak on the mic as good or better than almost anyone else in his era.

Unfortunately, a series of events damaged Mr. Kennedy's ascend to the top. Injuries and a Wellness Policy failure seemingly made WWE believe he wasn't reliable, but an incident with Randy Orton potentially sealed his fate.

On the May 25, 2009 edition of Monday Night RAW, Kennedy allegedly hurt Randy Orton with a back suplex. Orton snapped at him in the ring and allegedly got Kennedy fired. In interviews, Ken Kennedy takes the blame for his dismissal, but some, including Stevie Richards, believe that Orton was at least partially responsible.

#3. Orton once kissed Stephanie McMahon in front of Triple H

Triple H is the current boss of WWE, but this hasn't always been the case. While he's had some power for decades, he has only truly become head of creative from 2022 onwards. Still, he had plenty of power in part thanks to his relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

The two have been married for a long time and have three daughters together, which makes the 2009 storyline all the more bizarre. During a Monday Night RAW episode from March 23, Randy Orton kissed Stephanie McMahon after hitting her with an RKO, all while Triple H was forced to watch on, handcuffed to the ropes.

Of course, this incident was just part of a storyline and was done in kayfabe. Still, kissing Vince McMahon's daughter and Triple H's wife is one of the more bizarre incidents in history.

#2. He once aired Kelly Kelly's dirty laundry in an interview

Kelly Kelly was a very popular WWE Superstar who debuted in the Sports Entertainment company in 2006 as part of the ECW brand. Her popularity grew over the next few years, and she eventually became a champion.

Randy Orton and Kelly Kelly had a very short-lived angle on television, and later, when asked about it in an interview with 98KUPD's Real Rock Radio Show in 2011, Orton went on a rant of sorts, accusing Kelly of being intimate with numerous other roster members.

While he apologized for his behavior on social media, airing Kelly's alleged dirty laundry to the public was low. Not long after this, Orton seemed to clean up his act, and incidents became far less common if they happened at all.

#1. Orton failed the Wellness Policy more than once

The final sin on this list is Randy Orton's history with the Wellness Policy. While less of a subject to be discussed these days, the Wellness Policy was introduced at a much stricter level in the mid-to-late 2000s to combat the rising rate of wrestlers passing away.

Unfortunately, many WWE stars have failed the test over the years, and at one point, these failures were posted publicly. Orton himself failed the test in 2006 and again in 2012. He was also linked to a Signature Pharmacy scandal in 2007.

Once again, the Viper has since improved considerably. Additionally, the policy has changed, thanks partly to the fact that ma*iju*na is now legal in some states in the US. Regardless, these were unfortunate setbacks in Orton's career.

While The Viper undoubtedly made some alleged mistakes, he has become one of the best and is now a model employee. This shows that anyone can evolve and better themselves.

