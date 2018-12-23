5 Spoilers you need to know from RAW and SmackDown Live

Rousey and Natalya battled it out on RAW

Disclaimer: At the very outset, if you would not like to have the results for RAW and SmackDown Live spoiled in advance, I would recommend that you do not read any further. Both shows were taped so that WWE superstars get to spend the holidays with their families.

One tends to forget that behind the glitz and the glamour, each one of them is a human being. And because of their gruelling schedule, they often miss out on important family moments.

That said, I know that you may not have the chance to watch RAW and SmackDown Live this week either, because of the Holidays. I've identified and brought you the five most important points from what transpired on this week's show. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of the action.

Neither show had something super important happen, truth be told. We have to check out the Christmas edition of both shows to find out how these results translate on screen. Here are 5 spoilers you need to know:-

#5 Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the RAW Women's Championship

The Rowdy One went over Nattie in a RAW Women's title match

Last week, ended with a huge 8-woman Gauntlet match to determine who would face Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship next. Natalya eventually stood tall at the end of the match. The show closed with the two best friends hugging it out in the middle of the ring, ahead of the title match.

I did not see a title change coming anyway. But the spoilers confirm my initial assessment that Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya. One wonders if this will lead to a heel turn, in the weeks that follow.

Ronda Rousey matches are always special. I'm anxious to see this match when it finally airs on RAW.

