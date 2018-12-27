SportsKeeda's WWE Superstar Of The Year 2018

Who will it be?

It has been a very dynamic year for WWE. While, on the one hand, we saw some of the most exciting moments and spectacular matches, the year 2018 also had its share of poor booking, especially on RAW.

However, with the McMahons back as on-screen in charge, things are looking up for WWE in 2019.

The one thing that 2018 gave us was lots of Superstars who shined in their roles. From Samoa Joe taking charge as a beast to Dolph Ziggler finally becoming relevant again, 2018 was filled with great performances by the Superstars of WWE.

Let us take a look at who we feel is the Superstar of the Year for 2018. Do let us know in the comment section if you agree or disagree, and who you would have wanted to be named the Superstar of the year.

Honorable Mentions: Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, and Braun Strowman.

#5 Seth Rollins

Rollins

It would be safe to say that The Architect is the backbone of Monday Night RAW. He might not have the spotlight shining on him always, but the former WWE Champion makes sure that he continues to entertain the WWE Universe by delivering consistent and energetic matches on RAW.

Rollins' rise in 2018 started at Wrestlemania where The Kingslayer took on Finn Balor and The Miz in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, besting them both and not only winning the IC Championship but also becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process. Rollins lost his championship to Dolph Ziggler within 2 months of his reign but managed to win it back at Summerslam.

The year was also special for Seth Rollins as The Shield re-united once again and had a lengthy program with Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. However, with his former Shield-brother Dean Ambrose turning on him and defeating him at TLC to win the IC Championship, the year has ended on a bitter note for Rollins.

