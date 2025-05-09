5 stables that could be formed in WWE

WWE RAW’s landscape is charged with speculation as signs lead to new alliances taking shape. In the ever-changing world of professional wrestling, wrestling factions can redefine careers, usher in fresh narratives, and spark the WWE Universe’s interest anew.

Whether they are seasoned veterans forging a pact to get even against a common foe or up-and-coming stars teaming up for dominance, the groundwork is being laid on the red brand. The WWE Universe is glued to every interaction they see, from cryptic posts to shared enemies, connecting the dots of who’s banding up.

Here are some of the signs that new alliances could be in the works on RAW.

#5. The Lucha Brothers reuniting on WWE RAW

Penta and Rey Fenix have finally made it to WWE, though the former is on RAW while the latter is with SmackDown. Despite their current setup, the real-life brothers are already making it big on the Stamford-based promotion as singles competitors.

Collectively known as The Lucha Brothers, fans have been musing about when they would finally reunite as a team. Penta is on a roll as of late on RAW, and creative wants to keep it that way for now. As for Fenix, his run as a solo performer on the blue brand is gaining traction, and he even got to showcase his skills at this year’s WrestleMania.

It was revealed that WWE has plans to reunite them as a team, as this could come to fruition soon. Triple H could be concocting a storyline that would make their in-ring reunion an epic one.

#4. CM Punk-Sami Zayn alliance (with the possible inclusion of Roman Reigns down the line)

A powerhouse alliance if it happens. (Image credits: wwe.com)

CM Punk and Sami Zayn’s interaction during this week’s edition of RAW may well seem to suggest a budding alliance against Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

Punk’s surprise return, launching an attack on Rollins with a steel chair to save current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, coincides with Zayn’s scuffle with Breakker to also rescue the champion.

Roman Reigns might also get involved in this one since it was his former right-hand man who got attacked. The OTC added into the mix is expected to amplify such an alliance that is likely to be temporary.

#3. Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez backstage talk

It was also during this week’s RAW that Finn Bálor was caught on camera having a conversation with Roxanne Perez backstage, sparking alliance rumors.

Speculations are suggesting that Bálor could be recruiting Perez to join The Judgment Day and replace Liv Morgan, who is currently out of action due to her Hollywood obligations. However, some believe that Bálor could be cooking something else.

With Bálor evidently frustrated with his team, paired with Perez’s ambition of becoming a world champion on the main roster, the two superstars could be plotting a new alliance.

#2. Karrion Kross’ mind games on Sami Zayn, Xavier Woods, and AJ Styles

Whatever Karrion Kross is cooking, fans are in for it.

Kross has been involved in backstage segments with the aforementioned superstars, where he attempts to sway them into embracing the dark side. Whether he is at ringside interfering during a match or providing his two cents on a certain RAW Superstar during interviews, he will find ways to relay his thoughts.

Kross could be laying the groundwork for putting up a faction, and the mind games he has been playing with Zayn, Woods, and Styles could be his way of recruiting them, as they would later on realize that everything he (Kross) said to them actually made sense.

#1. Karrion Kross' recent post about The Righteous

Still on Karrion Kross, he recently posted a short clip of himself on X that got fans buzzing.

It was a black and white video where one can faintly hear The Righteous’ entrance theme. Kross even snapped his fingers, mimicking Vincent’s gesture, before uttering “tick tock.”

Kross could also be hinting at a potential alliance with the wrestling duo who recently left AEW.

The Righteous, comprised of Dutch and Vincent, had been spotted among the audience in NXT back in 2022. They were rumored at the time to be part of the Bray Wyatt-led Wyatt Sicks, though it never happened.

With the recent tease, it looks like the two talented in-ring performers are WWE-bound and likely to join forces with Kross.

