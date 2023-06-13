Despite agreeing to a title match at Money in the Bank against Finn Balor on RAW, Seth Rollins wants to keep himself busy as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Even with that match official for the event, The Visionary laid out an open challenge for next week's episode of RAW. Many competitors will likely jockey for the right to challenge the top dog next Monday.

The Architect has already defended the title against Damian Priest, and the two had a fantastic bout. There are many possibilities for next week's show, but here are five potential challengers for Rollins on next week's RAW.

#5 Xavier Woods is the only healthy member of The New Day

Woods needs something to do with Kofi Kingston on the sidelines

He might be a singles act at the moment, but Xavier Woods would love to capture some singles gold. Woods has won the tag team titles in WWE several times but he is the only member of The New Day to not hold a singles Championship.

With tag team action on hold until Big E or Kofi Kingston returns from injury, using Woods for the open challenge could be a good move. He could prove that he can be a singles star and even push the top Champion on RAW to the limit.

Woods hasn't been on RAW over the last few episodes, so this could be a good use of the tag team specialist. It could also up his profile for singles title matches down the road.

#4 Bron Breakker already called out Seth Rollins

Will the former NXT Champion make another trip to RAW?

Considering the continuity between RAW and NXT, one possibility could be Bron Breakker. The former two-time NXT Champ has done all he could in NXT. He also challenged Seth Rollins in the closing moments of last week's show.

The WWE Universe will have to wait until Tuesday's episode to see if the World Heavyweight Champion shows up at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Florida. The two could have a staredown or an actual match.

Promoting the actual match, however, would get more eyes on the product. If the two don't battle in NXT, Breakker could easily answer the open challenge on next week's RAW.

#3 Damian Priest has upped his game over the last few months

Damian Priest could be in for a big 2023

The Archer of Infamy may have already challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title, but that won't stop him from coming for another shot.

On the same night that The Visionary made the open challenge, Damian Priest claimed the final spot in the Money in the Bank match. Despite having a shot at the briefcase, the former US Champion could up his odds by answering the open call.

While it would be too much too soon, Priest answering the challenge could also sow more dissent with Finn Balor in Judgment Day.

#2 Johnny Gargano is from Cleveland

Could home cooking be in store for Gargano on next week's RAW?

Next week's RAW emanates from Cleveland, Ohio. One of the most notable wrestlers from Cleveland, other than The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, is Johnny Gargano. Gargano hasn't been in a match for a few weeks, but that could change.

The former NXT Champion is known as Johnny Wrestling and his efforts in NXT made the brand one of the most popular brands in the industry. He's known as a workhorse, and that's something that Rollins keeps calling himself.

Gargano even tweeted "There's no place like home" shortly after Rollins announced his open challenge for next week. Will Johnny Wrestling answer the call in his hometown?

#1 Logan Paul is already scheduled for next week's RAW

It's been a while since we've seen the social media star, but next week's show in Cleveland will mark his return to WWE. Logan Paul already faced Rollins at WrestleMania with The Architect picking up the victory.

Paul is from Cleveland, so it makes sense that he'd want to appear in his hometown. What better way to make an even bigger splash than to challenge a former rival for his new Championship?

Rollins is already facing Finn Balor at Money in the Bank, so it stands to reason that next week's challenger will lose. While Paul has already lost to Rollins, it wouldn't be a huge shock to see him go after his former foe one more time.

