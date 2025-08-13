5 Stars Brock Lesnar refused to work with in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most prominent names in the sports entertainment industry. The former WWE Champion is known for his tremendous strength and brutal suplexes that have left several stars bruised over the years. The Beast Incarnate has proved to be one of the most decorated stars in the world and is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Over the years, Lesnar has voluntarily worked with several stars. However, throughout his career, there have been some names he has refused to work with as well. Let's check out a few such names.

#5. Hardcore Holly

Back in 2004, on the Road to WrestleMania XX, Brock Lesnar was being booked quite dominantly and was scheduled to face Hardcore Holly on an episode of SmackDown. The veteran was a popular name back then, and a victory against him would have earned Lesnar a lot of momentum.

However, as soon as the Beast found out about the match, he refused to work with the star and threatened to leave the show. Lesnar himself revealed this in his autobiography, but the reason for his refusal is still a mystery.

#4. Matt Riddle

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle had been involved in several backstage controversies, including one with Brock Lesnar. The star seemingly kept on bad-mouthing The Beast backstage and wanted to have a match.

However, when Lesnar came to know about all of it, he first taught Riddle a lesson backstage and then ensured that he didn't have to work with Riddle. This sparked numerous rumors on the internet and ended up making headlines all around the world.

#3. Jinder Mahal

Survivor Series 2017 was initially set to feature the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal against the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a classic RAW vs SmackDown match. While it could have ended up being quite intriguing, AJ Styles soon replaced Mahal.

Brock Lesnar refused to work with Mahal at the premium live event for a particular reason. The legend wasn't on board with the fact that Mahal was ready to face someone like him and so refused the match.

#2. Brock Lesnar's planned WrestleMania 39 opponent - Bray Wyatt

The Beast Incarnate has had several intriguing matches over the years, and one of them was set to be featured at WrestleMania 39. The legend was initially planned to face the late Bray Wyatt in a singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Lesnar refused for a reason that fans still don't know, which led to the bout turning around. Fans still feel a match between Lesnar and Wyatt would have been massive if the latter were still alive.

#1. Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens is another intriguing storyline that could end up stealing all the spotlight. Apart from a Fatal Five-way match, they have never faced each other in the squared circle.

Lesnar seemingly refused to work with The Prizefighter, which Road Dogg revealed. However, the reason is still unknown. Fans will have to wait and see if Lesnar comes face-to-face with Owens sometime in the future.

