5 stars Goldberg must face before he retires

Goldberg is one of the greatest athletes ever to set foot in a WWE ring. The 54-year old is among the famous wrestlers of all time. The Hall of Famer made waves in WCW with his legendary undefeated streak in which he won 173 matches in a row. He is also a two-time Universal Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Goldberg left WWE in 2004 after he defeated Brock Lesnar in a colossal dream match at WrestleMania XX. The WCW stalwart returned to Vince McMahon's promotion in October 2016 for a rematch with Lesnar at Survivor Series. To the surprise of the WWE Universe, he squashed "The Beast Incarnate" and showed everyone that he was still an indomitable force.

Since then, he has taken up a part-time role, making limited appearances for significant events a few times a year. The former Universal Champion last competed against Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

It's fair to say that the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't have much gas left in the tank; at 54 years old, he's probably nearing the end of his career.

Here are five stars he must battle before he rides off into the sunset.

#5 Riddle should face Goldberg

Goldberg and Riddle are not huge fans of each other.

A match between Riddle and Goldberg would be riveting. "The Original Bro" hasn't shared the ring with the multi-time world champion yet, but they could eventually battle in the squared circle.

To be fair, their relationship is strained; Riddle publicly slammed the legend after his infamous debacle with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019. The former WWE United States Champion called him "the worst wrestler in the business." When Goldberg returned two months later at SummerSlam, they had another tense meeting.

What’s wrong with these WCW guys? First Goldberg then Booker T and now a really boring wrestler who hates barefoot Bros (Lance Storm) and last but not least Y2J. It’s almost like you all wanna get beat up before you retire

“Listen and learn Bros” https://t.co/faJPySpiQP pic.twitter.com/prvXoNuREY — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 5, 2019

Riddle shared the experience the two stars had at SummerSlam in an interview, adding even more buzz to this off-screen rivalry.

Throughout WWE history, Vince McMahon has used real-life heat as part of on-screen storylines. Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss weren't best friends backstage, and WWE used the friction to fuel their program in the summer of 2017. The promotion classically used a similar strategy with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels in the late 1990s.

As a result, it wouldn't come as a surprise if McMahon used the beef between Goldberg and Riddle in the form of a televised storyline.

