5 stars who could interfere in Nia Jax vs Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax tonight on the blue brand. The match was announced earlier today by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Ad

Stratton captured the title from Nia Jax by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on her earlier this year on the blue brand. The title match will be the main event of tonight's show, and several stars may try to get involved.

Listed below are five WWE stars who could interfere in the title match tonight on SmackDown:

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

#5. Alexa Bliss could interfere in the WWE Women's Championship match

Alexa Bliss on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Alexa Bliss returned last week on SmackDown as Zelina Vega's mystery tag team partner. She teamed up with the Women's United States Champion to defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in tag team action.

Ad

Trending

Bliss could interfere in the WWE Women's Championship match tonight and prevent Nia Jax from winning the title. The two stars have history, and they could reignite their rivalry later tonight on SmackDown.

#4. Naomi

Naomi used to be aligned with Bianca Belair, but their partnership came to an end after it was revealed that The Glow was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill in November 2024. The veteran is now a heel on SmackDown and lost to Cargill in a singles match last month at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The 37-year-old also has her sights set on Tiffany Stratton's title and could interfere in the WWE Women's Championship match later tonight. This may potentially lead to a Triple Threat Match for the title at Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7.

#3. Jade Cargill

Stratton and Cargill on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill debuted for the promotion at Fastlane 2023 after spending a few years in All Elite Wrestling. The 32-year-old has been impressive so far on the main roster and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair twice.

Ad

However, Cargill is yet to capture a singles title since joining WWE. The former AEW star has also shown interest in going after the Women's Championship and could interfere in the match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax tonight on SmackDown and demand to be booked in a title match in the weeks ahead.

#2. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae and Nia Jax were aligned earlier this year and teamed up to battle Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber 2025. Stratton and Stratus picked up the victory, and LeRae hasn't been seen on SmackDown since. She also lost the WWE Women's Speed Championship to Sol Ruca last month.

Ad

LeRae might decide to interfere in the title match between Stratton and Jax later tonight on SmackDown. The Poison Pixie could help Jax capture the title from Stratton by providing a distraction.

#1. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Charlotte Flair did not compete in a match in 2024 due to a major injury. She returned to win the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year and earned a title match against Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Stratton defeated Flair at The Show of Shows to retain the title. Charlotte Flair could attack Stratton during her title defense tonight and cause the match to end via disqualification. The 39-year-old may feel like she still has unfinished business with The Buff Barbie and make that clear to the champion by brutally attacking her tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More