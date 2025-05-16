5 Stars to likely be the next Undisputed WWE Champion after John Cena

John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber and then a title win at WrestleMania 41 have already made headlines all around the world. The Franchise Player now holds much power heading into the final few months of his career.

The end of his legendary career is approaching fast and WWE has been planting seeds for future challengers. Considering the massive roster WWE has, Cena has no shortage of challengers. Here are a few superstars most likely to become the next Undisputed WWE Champion after John Cena.

#5. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has skyrocketed since aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, two of WWE’s most influential figures. With Heyman’s tactical genius and Rollins’ veteran support, Breakker is being groomed for greatness and the top prize might be within his reach.

A win over Cena would shock the world and cement him as the future of the company. Breakker’s explosive power, growing mic skills, and storyline momentum make him a massive contender. WWE has been steadily building him as a main event player, and if anyone can dethrone a legend like Cena, it could be this fast-rising powerhouse.

#4. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been a workhorse for WWE, but he hasn’t had a World title opportunity in quite some time now. Fans have often dreamed about a potential showdown between McIntyre vs Cena, and with Cena now holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, the match seems to be possible.

McIntyre’s recent frustrations and physical dominance make him a massive threat to Cena’s reign. If WWE is looking for a hard-hitting, emotional title bout, McIntyre could be next in line, and could end up winning to finally get the reward for all his hard-work..

#3. Gunther

After losing his World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania, Gunther is still widely considered one of the most dominant forces in WWE. Instead of chasing a rematch, Gunther could shift his focus toward Cena and the Undisputed Championship.

His credibility, ring style, and historic Intercontinental reign have proven he can carry a top title. A match between Gunther and Cena would be a brutal and a high-stakes clash of legacies. Gunther’s persona and unmatched intensity could bring out a unique challenge for the champ, making him a perfect contender to hold the Undisputed WWE Championship next.

#2. CM Punk

A match between CM Punk and John Cena has been teased since Punk returned. The two share a legendary rivalry, and a new chapter with the title on the line could make headlines all around the globe. Punk has been vocal about wanting to become World Champion once again, and a showdown with Cena is an ideal opportunity to achieve that.

With tensions already brewing and both men involved in major storylines, the pieces are in place for WWE to revisit one of its greatest rivalries. If anyone deserves to dethrone Cena, it could be The Second City Saint.

#1. John Cena's final WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes controversially lost the Undisputed Title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 and with the unfinished business hanging over them, a rematch feels inevitable. Rhodes is still one of WWE’s biggest babyfaces, and reclaiming the title from John Cena would create a powerful passing-of-the-torch moment.

The emotional weight behind the story and Cody’s popularity make him the most likely candidate to dethrone Cena. Considering that Rhodes returns soon for a match, he could be the next one to hold the Undisputed WWE Championship.

