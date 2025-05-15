3 Reasons why CM Punk vs. John Cena is not happening at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

CM Punk vs. John Cena is a dream match fans have longed to see one final time. The battle between two icons from different eras colliding once again on a grand stage has been in the headlines for months now. Ever since Punk returned to WWE, the buzz around a potential showdown with Cena has just increased.

However, despite all the fan excitement, it seems like the blockbuster clash isn’t happening at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. John Cena walked out of Backlash with the Undisputed Championship around his waist, while Punk showed up on RAW the next night to form a temporary alliance with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

With time ticking and other rivalries heating up, WWE seems to be having a different path for both men, at least for now. Let’s check out a few reasons why he match is seemingly not going to happen in Los Angeles at Money in the Bank.

#3. CM Punk isn’t escaping the Seth Rollins vortex anytime soon

CM Punk’s rivalry with Seth Rollins has become one of WWE’s most intense feuds of the year. With many shots, ambushes, and interferences, the two have been in a massive feud for months. Punk and Rollins battled at WrestleMania in a triple threat match, but Paul Heyman betrayed the Best in the World to help the Visionary pick a victory, making headlines all around the world.

With Rollins allied with Bron Breakker and Punk forming a temporary alliance with Sami Zayn, a tag team match between the duos has been made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk will likely team up with Roman Reigns to face Rollins and Bron Breakker, pushing this story deeper toward a potential high-stakes tag match at SummerSlam 2025.

With his feud with Rollins clearly growing, any detour to a feud with John Cena would be out of place in the current arc.

#2. MITB is less than three weeks away

CM Punk vs. John Cena isn’t just any match; it’s a generational rivalry that demands attention, time, and buildup. With Money in the Bank 2025 less than three weeks away, there’s simply not enough time to promote this marquee battle the way it deserves.

As of now, WWE has given no indication that these two are heading into a feud. Punk has been involved in RAW’s main storylines, while Cena currently reigns as the Undisputed Champion. Adding to the situation, R-Truth is rumored to challenge Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event, after the latter’s attack on him during the Backlash Press Conference, further pushing Cena into a different comedic storyline path.

Pulling him out of that for a serious feud with Punk would feel rushed and disconnected. At this rate, John Cena vs CM Punk at MITB feels more like fantasy than reality.

#1. John Cena is more likely to face Cody Rhodes next

John Cena shocked the world when he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed Championship. Since then, Cody has disappeared from television, likely to regroup before staging a return. That return is expected to come soon and could happen as early as this week.

WWE has a ready-made story waiting for Rhodes. The American Nightmare might want redemption, and Cena has to prove that his win wasn’t a fluke. A rematch at Money in the Bank makes much more sense from a booking standpoint, especially given how personal the WrestleMania loss was for Cody.

The fans are behind him, and Cena vs Rhodes II feels like the perfect MITB title bout. A sudden pivot to Punk, who has had no recent interaction with Cena, would completely ruin the story. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the Franchise Player next.

