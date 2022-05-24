5 superstars who could be the next WWE United States Champion

Theory has held the WWE United States Championship for over a month now. Since winning the coveted title, he's only defended it once, which was against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. He lost that bout by disqualification but retained the championship as per the standard rules (titles don't change hands via count-out or DQ wins unless specified).

Despite not defending the title much, there are many potential challengers. Some stars on RAW have made it clear they want the belt, while others are quality candidates who may not currently be in the mix. Regardless, numerous WWE Superstars could potentially dethrone the young titleholder soon.

Below are five superstars who could be the next WWE United States Champion.

#5. Bron Breakker winning the title would be a major step for him

Bron Breakker battling Robert Roode

Bron Breakker could be the next United States Champion. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has shown up on RAW twice this year. His first appearance saw him defeat The Dirty Dawgs in tag team action, and his second appearance saw him win the NXT Championship from Dolph Ziggler. Both men he defeated were former United States Champions.

The explosive youngster will make a splash on the main roster whenever he arrives. The time for his move feels like it is rapidly approaching, as he has possibly outgrown NXT already as a two-time champion.

While he might not yet be ready to be the top-tier champion, Bron could hold a secondary championship. This would help prepare him for greater success down the line. The WWE Universe would love to see Theory get smashed and tossed around by Breakker, which may happen soon.

#4. Ciampa could elevate the United States Championship

Ciampa has had an odd run thus far as a full-time RAW Superstar. Since WrestleMania, he has only had one match, and that was against Mustafa Ali with The Miz as the guest referee. Other than that, he has jumped Ali and occasionally had interviews. However, seemingly there has been no definitive direction.

With that said, he hasn't been inactive. Along with one RAW victory, The Blackheart has had four wins under his belt on WWE Main Event since April. Despite not having a proper direction, he is undoubtedly winning often. That alone could put him in title contention.

If Ciampa were to win the belt, there is little doubt he'd elevate the championship. When The Blackheart was NXT Champion, he cherished the title and thus made it more valuable. Fans saw how badly he wanted it, which made the title seem even more special. He could bring that same energy to the United States Championship.

#3. Elias' brother Ezekiel could win the title next

Ezekiel and Chad Gable

Ezekiel could be the next WWE United States Champion. The rising star has four wins and only one loss on Monday Night RAW since debuting after WrestleMania 38. He is also undefeated in singles competition.

The WWE Universe may question if 'the rookie' is ready for the championship after just five matches. But if he were to challenge Theory and win, he'd be able to accomplish something his older brother Elias never did. While the latter held the WWE 24/7 Championship on a few occasions, he never held the WWE United States Title belt.

Of course, Ezekiel currently has his hands full with Kevin Owens. But if the former successfully dethrones the young champion, the two could clash over the gold.

#2. The American Nightmare could be the one to dethrone Theory

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has been undefeated since returning to WWE programming at WrestleMania 38 with victories over Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Theory.

While that victory was due to disqualification, Cody Rhodes almost defeated the young champion on RAW. That alone could potentially keep Cody on the hunt. Once The American Nightmare's feud with Seth Rollins ends, he may set his eyes back on that United States Championship.

The drawback to this option is that Cody's sights may not be on this particular belt. The American Nightmare has made it clear he wants the world titles, which would mean his focus is on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. If that storyline doesn't happen immediately, a United States Title reign could hold Cody over in the meantime.

#1. Mustafa Ali should be the next United States Champion

While numerous WWE Superstars could become United States Champions, the only person who should dethrone Theory is Mustafa Ali. Don't get us wrong, the other stars listed are all supremely talented and aren't bad choices, but Ali is the perfect option.

Mustafa Ali had a falling out with management, requesting his release. The request was denied, but The Disruptor eventually returned after WrestleMania 38. The WWE Universe was ecstatic to see him back. Ali becoming champion would reinforce to fans that the company is invested in him after the issues that kept him away. It would also signify to the WWE Universe that he's a character the audience should care about.

Beyond these reasons, Ali should be United States Champion because he is a great professional wrestler. His offense is exciting, his selling builds drama and tension, and he looks the part. The Disruptor can cut a promo, does his unique vignettes on social media, and fans want to see him succeed. Ali is the right choice to become the next United States Champion.

Theory has plenty of potential opposition, and fans detest the young titleholder. Whoever takes the United States Championship next will likely have the WWE Universe solidly behind them.

Edited by Angana Roy