5 Stars Triple H can bring back on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is officially in the books and the WWE Universe is excited to witness what’s next. While the excitement for The Show of Shows was massive, it turned out to be quite an underwhelming edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All, lacking major returns and big twists and turns that were expected by the fans.

While not a lot of superstars returned at 'Mania, WWE might have some big plans for the future. The RAW after WrestleMania episode has already shown that the company is planning something big and featured the massive return of Rusev, who was rumored to get back to the Stamford-based company for quite some time now.

With SmackDown after WrestleMania on the horizon, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. While the aftermath of The Showcase of The Immortals will be featured on the show, some major returns might end up shocking the world.

Let’s check out a few names that could end up returning on SmackDown after WrestleMania this Friday night.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks/Uncle Howdy

The Wyatt Sicks have not appeared in WWE since their loss to The Final Testament back in December on WWE RAW. One of the members of the faction seemingly suffered an injury that forced the company to keep them off TV, but things should have gotten back to normal now.

With WrestleMania officially in the books, WWE will now set up fresh feuds in the company and the faction returning now would be a great decision. Further, this could be the time The Wyatt Sicks make an impact on the blue brand to take over the tag team division with their dominance and the numbers game.

If not the faction, Uncle Howdy could at least make an appearance and tease a major storyline to make headlines around the globe and garner the attention of fans.

#4. Tonga Loa

The Bloodline’s Tonga Loa has been out with an injury since Survivor Series last year and is expected to make his return to the company soon. The former one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions hasn’t had a very good run in the company in the past but might redeem himself following his return to the company.

With Tama Tonga reportedly injured, WWE might need a replacement for the star in the rumored Solo Sikoa - Jacob Fatu feud, and Tonga Loa could be the best name for it.

#3. Alexa Bliss

The Goddess made her grand return to the company during the Women’s Royal Rumble this year but didn’t feature in a major storyline after that on the blue brand. Bliss was taken off TV soon after her return and was not on the card at The Grandest Stage of Them All as well.

The former women’s champion was rumored to miss TV time due to the absence of The Wyatt Sicks. Both Bliss and the faction could end up making their return on the blue brand this week, and leave the WWE Universe shocked with a massive plot twist ahead of Backlash 2025.

#2. Nikki Bella

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella too made her in-ring return during the Women’s Royal Rumble and is seemingly set to have a major stint in the company. The Hall of Famer has addressed returning to the company for a short stint for quite some time, but her comeback is still awaited.

SmackDown after WrestleMania could be the perfect opportunity for the company to bring back the legend, possibly against Tiffany Stratton who successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black

Former AEW star Aleister Black has been rumored to make his return to WWE for quite some time, but the wait for the fans hasn’t ended yet. The star was speculated to be Randy Orton’s surprise opponent at The Show of Shows, but the fans got a completely different surprise with Joe Hendry’s appearance.

With WrestleMania over, WWE could now bring Black back to the company and give him a major feud to let him showcase his talent once again. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for SmackDown after The Showcase of The Immortals.

