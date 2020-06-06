5 stars who have remained loyal to a wrestling promotion

Loyalty has always a tricky topic in professional wrestling.

Most top stars in the wrestling business have performed for numerous promotions

The Undertaker and Mr.McMahon share a very special bond

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses all across the globe and pro wrestling is no exception. WWE released a lot of talent out of the blue following WrestleMania 36. It was another grim reminder of how badly the COVID-19 has hit the business.

Names like Heath Slater, Mike Chioda, Zack Ryder, and Fit Finlay, who have been with the company for as long as one can remember, were released. This was one of the biggest talent exoduses in WWE's history.

While releasing names like Maria Kanellis,Mike Bennett and Rusev, who previously requested to be released or were unhappy with their position in the company was understandable, the release of Mike Chioda was very perplexing. The WWE official has been with the company since 1989 and has officiated some great matches in wrestling history.

Loyalty in pro wrestling has always been a tough ask. Some of the top names in the business have worked for multiple promotions during their career.

While Hulk Hogan jumping ship from WWE to WCW turned the tide in the favor of latter in the Monday Night Wars, the wrestling company not realizing the potential in Steve Austin and him going to Vince McMahon's company are some of the major examples of shifting loyalties in the business.

Here are five wrestlers who have been able to break the mold and managed to stay loyal to a single company.

#5 Rocky Romero (New Japan Pro Wrestling)

Romero has been hugely instrumental in bringing several gaijin(foreign) wrestlers to New Japan

When we talk about the rise of New Japan globally, one name that is often understated or often ignored is that of Rocky Romero. We don't think that the global expansion of NJPW would've reached the heights that it did if it weren't for the LA-native. Romero performs a wide variety of duties for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Aside from being an in-ring talent, Romero also occasionally does commentary and coaches in the LA dojo. He is also an integral part of New Japan's English Podcast.

Romero has been a permanent fixture in the North American independent wrestling scene for the past two decades. He has performed for major Indy promotions in both US and Mexico. Romero is credited with bringing in some of the top foreign superstars to New Japan. Many superstars have spoken about how Romero acted as an intermediary between them and the New Japan management.

One would assume that Romero would have been a great fit for AEW, given how close he is with The Bucks, Cody and Kenny Omega, but the Junior Heavyweight has remained loyal to New Japan and by the looks of it, he will be with the wrestling company for the foreseeable future

