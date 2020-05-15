What does the future hold for Seth Rollins?

Believe it or not, WWE has been setting a lot of plans into motion lately, and it feels like it will result in some of the best storytelling the company has done in a while. Of course, that won't be the case with every storyline the company comes up with, but there is just something about all the pieces at play right now which screams must-watch television.

In fact, between WWE continuing to tease the revealing of the glitch character and The Fiend seemingly having unfinished business with Braun Strowman, it seems like a plethora of options are possible here. Maybe even enough to keep fans tuning in every week to see what happens next.

With that being said and WWE needing a strong showing during the summer months of the year, here are five payoffs the company could be saving for later. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us what you think WWE is hinting.

#5 The Fiend winning The Universal Title

The Fiend is on the hunt for his Universal Title

It's no secret that most fans want to see The Fiend win back The Universal Title, and while he was unsuccessful at Money in the Bank, that doesn't have to be the end. In fact, between Bray Wyatt's loss at the pay per view and the ongoing nature of the story being told, it looks like this is far from over.

With WWE also needing something to bring fans back in droves, it makes sense for the company to eventually put the title back on The Fiend. At least that way, The Fiend's storyline can continue to be fleshed out, WWE will have a plethora of great heels for him to work against, and it will be gold for the TV rating of Friday Night SmackDown.