5 Storylines and ideas WWE quietly dropped in 2020

WWE is an industry where things change on the go. There are several storylines and ideas being discussed at any point in time. While some are outright dropped, some others make their way to WWE programming, only for the higher-ups to decide it's not going to work out.

There have been several instances of WWE starting some storyline and quietly dropping it without any explanation. The same has been the case this year. With a lot of uncertainties due to the pandemic, WWE was forced to change many of their plans at the last minute. Unfortunately, as a fan, it just seems very odd when something like this happens.

In this article, let's take a look at five storylines and ideas that WWE quietly dropped this year.

#5 The love angle between Lana and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Just watched the Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding.



So, Liv Morgan has returned a lesbian? Can't say I saw that coming! Always down for a swerve, but interested to see how WWE play that one going forward.



I actually thought it was pretty entertaining. Stupid? Obviously. But fun. #RAW pic.twitter.com/YstGwIg00W — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 31, 2019

The weird love-triangle storyline between Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley was one of the most criticized angles in 2019. But WWE tried to make things interesting when Liv Morgan returned and interrupted Lana and Bobby Lashley's in-ring marriage.

While these segments always end in chaos, no one expected Liv to return and reveal herself as Lana's former lover. The twist surely got fans interested in the storyline but WWE soon dropped the entire storyline without any proper conclusion. There was no decisive victory for the babyfaces and then Rusev was released from the company in April 2020.

WWE confirms that Rusev has been released.



What a sad, sad, day. pic.twitter.com/Tk7WuhpdCz — WhatCulture Wrestling (@WhatCultureWWE) April 15, 2020

Still, fans expected WWE to continue the love angle between Lana and Liv Morgan, but that was quietly dropped as well. There was no explanation as to where was that supposed to lead. The only good thing that came out of it was that WWE got some huge numbers on social media through some of those segments.

Thankfully, Bobby Lashley is now out of it and is being booked as a serious threat to the WWE roster. Lana has meanwhile formed an alliance with Natalya and Liv Morgan has reunited with Ruby Riott.