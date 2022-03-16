5 Strangest on-screen WWE couples

Writers in WWE are always looking to construct unique storylines that keep fans entertained. Their efforts have led to sports entertainment getting some of the best and most memorable storylines and rivalries.

Additionally, WWE has paired superstars on-screen to build certain storylines. This has led to many top superstars getting together to entertain the fans.

Fans have also seen WWE create many on-screen couples that have taken the industry by storm. Edge & Lita, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Macho Man Randy Savage & Elizabeth are a few of the most iconic on-screen couples WWE has ever seen.

Meanwhile, the creative team has paired together some superstars to create the strangest on-screen couples. To make things worse, many of those couples had controversial storylines.

Though some odd couples had great chemistry on-screen, others failed to make an impact together. With that being said, take a look at the five strangest on-screen couples in WWE.

#5 in strangest on-screen WWE couples - Beth Phoenix & Santino Marella

This was a strange time in Beth Phoenix's career in WWE

Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella have arguably been the most entertaining odd couple of all time.

The company paired them together when Phoenix was the most dominant woman on the roster, while Marella had a great comedic character. They initially came face-to-face in July 2008.

Their partnership turned into an on-screen relationship for the remainder of the year. They appeared under the team name Glamarella and gave fans some entertaining moments. However, it was weird how WWE decided to pair up the most dominant force in the women’s roster with a comedic character.

The two fell apart when Phoenix competed in the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXV, but lost to Marella’s “sister”, Santina Marella. The Glamazon was upset with Santino for pretending to be Santina and the couple broke up. They competed for the Miss WrestleMania title at Backlash, where Phoenix failed to win again.

It was a strange pairing that surprisingly worked together for some time. The two unique characters had strong on-screen chemistry and made the necessary changes to their on-screen gimmicks.

#4. Kane and Lita made a strange couple on-screen

Many fans will remember Kane’s storyline with Tori. However, that isn’t the only romantic relationship The Big Red Machine has been part of in WWE.

The sadistic monster has been attached to some of the most controversial storylines in WWE. One of those storylines included an on-screen relationship with Lita.

After his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XX, Kane fell in love with Lita. Despite being in a relationship with Matt Hardy, Kane wasn’t ready to let Lita go easily.

He kidnapped her in an attempt to get closer to her. Later on, Lita revealed that she was pregnant with Matt Hardy’s child, but Kane claimed that he was the real father. The entire storyline was uncomfortable, and the two made a strange on-screen couple with almost no chemistry.

Kane defeated Hardy in a “Till Death Do Us Part” match at SummerSlam and married Lita in the storyline. Their baby miscarried when Gene Snitsky entered the picture and collided with her.

The angle led to Snitsky's famous catchphrase “It wasn’t my fault.” Who can forget that?

#3. Daniel Bryan and Gail Kim had a short on-screen relationship in WWE

Gail Kim and Daniel Bryan had a short relationship.

Daniel Bryan returned to WWE for a second run and entered the United States Championship picture soon after. At Night of Champions 2010, he defeated The Miz to win the title.

Bryan got over as a nerdy babyface, and the creative team looked to hand him another gimmick. He started hanging out with The Bella Twins (which would later become a real-life romance between him and Brie).

As the WWE Universe wondered why Bryan was hanging out with the two most wanted women in the company, The Yes Man revealed that he was dating Gail Kim.

The two superstars tried hard to make the storyline work. The company wanted to portray Bryan as a dark horse ladies’ man who was desirable outside the ring too. However, the relationship did not last long.

The American Dragon was involved in a real-life relationship with Brie Bella backstage and did not seem too comfortable in the storyline. It was another example of a strange couple that the writers tried to push.

Bryan married Brie in real-life a few years later, while Gail left WWE soon after the angle ended. The two could have worked better if they had worked on their on-screen chemistry.

#2. Vince McMahon paired himself with Sable on-screen

Sable and Vince McMahon worked well as a power couple.

Vince McMahon met Sable in the 1990s. Right after meeting her, he knew that he had to sign her to the company and put her on television. Marc Mero spoke about their first meeting in detail and what happened next.

"And we fly in, and we walk into Vince's office, and he sees her. He goes, 'I've got to put her on television.' And that's how it started. And so, he gave us a list of these names for her and we came up with the name, Sable. And that's how it was started. [McMahon] said she would be my valet to walk me to the ring," Mero said.

In 1999, Sable quit WWE and filed a lawsuit against the company. The matter was resolved out of court, and she eventually made her return to the ring. Surprisingly, she appeared as Vince’s mistress soon after her return.

The two had a rather PG-rated relationship that saw Sable feud with Stephanie McMahon and even scuffled with Vince’s wife Linda. She became involved in many of Vince's rivalries and helped him in strange ways.

The storyline eventually got old, but the two were seen as the most inappropriate on-screen couple at the time.

#1. Mark Henry & Mae Young had a significant age gap

WWE LOVATIC ♡ @wweLovatic4ever Remember when Mark Henry and Mae Young was dating http://t.co/TEy6rgyaRl Remember when Mark Henry and Mae Young was dating http://t.co/TEy6rgyaRl

WWE has produced some of the strangest segments on television over the decades. However, not many can match some of the segments involving Mark Henry and Mae Young.

In 1999, Henry gave birth to his “Sexual Chocolate” character. It led to a romantic storyline with Chyna. However, Henry later admitted that he was a sex addict and even went to therapy to solve his problems.

He then started an infamous relationship with Mae Young of all people in the history of sports entertainment. Young became pregnant with Henry’s child and later gave birth to a hand (yes, you read that right).

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Hall of Famer spoke about the relationship and how he still teases Vince McMahon about the storyline.

"I still pick on Vince everytime I see him. I still ask him what was the deal with the hand and he just starts laughing. Everything didn’t make sense, but it was entertaining as hell. I don’t know what the plan was. I just go with the flow. I was just curious. Out of all the things, why a hand? Vince just busts out laughing everytime I ask him. It’s the biggest ongoing joke. I think it was just to entertain himself." The World's Strongest Man said

Vince has written several strange segments just to entertain himself. This was arguably the weirdest one fans have ever seen. It remains one of the most infamous on-screen relationships in the company's history (for all the wrong reasons, of course).

