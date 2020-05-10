Could we see the end of this heel tandem at long last?

WWE has been putting their best foot forward, trying to put on the best shows during a time of a global pandemic and they've met with mixed success thus far. On some fronts, they've delivered and actually made us excited about Money in the Bank, but truth be told, these are also the times when WWE has seen some of the lowest viewership numbers in the history of the company.

But everything could change at Money in the Bank because WWE could load up the show with several surprises. These 5 betrayals could go a long way when it comes to making WWE must-watch once again.

So, let's have a look at all of the potential betrayals that could happen during the course of the show, and you let me know if you think WWE will pull the trigger on any of these.

#5 Tucker costs Otis the WWE Money in the Bank contract

As it happens ever so often, when one member of a group becomes far too popular, the other WWE Superstar in the group may end up feeling a little overlooked and this may, in turn, cause him or her to turn heel. We saw this with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, both of whom used to be the best of friends, but it was clear at one point who the Shawn of the group was and who the Marty was.

Similarly, Tucky may feel that he is getting overlooked by Otis, who is incredibly popular at the moment and may turn on the man who has been his best friend in WWE from the very beginning of his run, I guess.

When Otis is about to climb the ladder, Tucky could end up assaulting him. Also, is the Tweet linked above a warning?