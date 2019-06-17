5 Superstar pushes WWE fans want cancelled

Shane as WWE Champion is an actual possibility now

The landscape of WWE has changed drastically ever since WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with. This is usually the norm with the company almost every year, as several storylines and characters get a makeover after The Show of Shows gets over.

As the dust settles, a major problem arises: fans have just come out of 'Mania and have seen several long-term storylines get wrapped up. Suddenly, it becomes incredibly hard for WWE to come up with intriguing angles to keep the fans invested in the product.

This is when a bunch of Superstars is selected for a push, in an attempt to create new stars as well as fresh rivalries. But does this strategy always work?

Unfortunately, not. Stomping Grounds isn't able to sell tickets, and one of the major reasons for the low sales is the fact that the top three title matches on the show are rematches that the fans have previously seen, and aren't interested in paying money to see the same again.

Let's take a look at five Superstars WWE is pushing right now, and why these pushes need to be canceled.

#5. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn as the special referee

Sami isn't exactly getting pushed to the Moon, and definitely isn't getting World Title opportunities on a regular basis, but what he is getting is too much of main event screen time without any kind of payoff.

Zayn returned to Raw after WrestleMania, and immediately began cutting scathing promos on the live crowd, berating them and making fun of their personality traits. Where did those promos lead to?

Zayn went on to defeat Braun Strowman for a spot at the Money In The Bank match. He recently appeared in a new in-ring segment called "Electric Chair", which was heavily slammed by critics and we haven't seen the segment ever since.

Sami Zayn is also getting featured in main events on both Raw and SmackDown Live on a weekly basis, and was the special guest referee in the main event of Raw this past week. It's clear that Sami's new character isn't going anywhere and WWE needs to take him out of these never-ending weekly main event spots until he becomes intriguing enough to be in the same.

