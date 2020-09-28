After a lot of speculation, WWE confirmed that the Draft will return in two weeks on Friday, Oct. 9 on FOX. It will continue Monday, Aug. 12 on USA Network.

After the recently concluded Clash of Champions event, many WWE superstars could be good number #1 draft picks on either brand. Keep in mind that even brand-specific champions (RAW/SmackDown Women's and Tag Team Champions) could be eligible as first picks for WWE's upcoming Draft. However, it is unlikely that they will change brands.

The future is on the clock.



The 2020 #WWEDraft begins Friday, October 9 on #SmackDown and continues Monday, October 12 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2A1uTuHSU7 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020

Here are 5 Superstars who could be #1 pick in the 2020 WWE Draft.

#5: Asuka (WWE RAW)

Asuka is one of, if not, The Most Unanimously Liked Wrestlers in the World.



You never hear/see arguments about whether or not she is good. She’s just brilliant at what she does. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/ktx0lFBaW6 — Sub To TheElitist on YT (@TheElitistonYT) September 27, 2020

Asuka wrestled twice during this year's WWE Clash of Champions event. She defeated Zelina Vega in a one-on-one match to retain her RAW Women's Title. After that, The Empress of Tomorrow answered Bayley's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship later in the same night.

There is no doubt that Asuka has been an integral force in the Women's Division ever since Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had to take a leave for different reasons. As RAW Women's Champion, Asuka won't be ending up on WWE SmackDown anytime soon. But that doesn't mean she can't be the first pick of this year's WWE draft.

Last year, Becky Lynch was the first pick for the Red brand as RAW Women's Champion. Asuka's experience is invaluable to RAW, and the fact that she is still searching for opponents on the same level as her shows why other female stars need to be traded to the Red brand.

Advertisement

Compared to Asuka, Bayley is the longer reigning champion and she is currently embroiled in a more exciting feud than The Empress of Tomorrow. But SmackDown's male roster is too stacked for Bayley to stand a chance as the #1 pick.

The same can't be said for WWE RAW, where Asuka is undoubtedly one of its biggest stars, irrespective of the gender.