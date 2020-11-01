5 Superstars who called out WWE for allegedly copying ideas

WWE is one of the most innovative entertainment companies in business today, and this has helped them continue as the leading wrestling promotion for several decades.

Today, WWE is home to some great storylines and rivalries. Each WWE Superstar works hard to develop gimmicks and ideas that can get them involved in a storyline that interests fans.

However, a few Superstar have claimed that the company allegedly copied their ideas for other stars. Some former Superstars of the company have also blamed WWE for using ideas from other promotions without too much proof.

This article will look at the five former Superstars who have called out WWE for allegedly copying their ideas.

#5 Former WWE Superstar EC3 claimed that RAW Underground was his idea

EC3 joined WWE in 2018 for his second stint with the company and started on the NXT brand. The former WWE Superstar had a great time on NXT before he was moved to the main roster. However, he did not find much success on the main roster and was released from his contract earlier this year.

EC3 recently appeared on the ROH Strong podcast and made a massive claim regarding RAW Underground and claimed that he came up with the idea.

“I knew it was going to be stolen, so I was prepared for it. I didn’t know it’d go to that length, and I know mine played to a minor bubble of the professional wrestling audience while the majority of it saw whatever the hell they put out there. The way I look at it is kind of like I was Wayne’s World.

"I was producing this show in Aurora, my basement with my buddy Garth. We’ll call him J.C. in this instance, and then Rob Lowe came in, bought us and when I saw Shane McMahon in the ring, not in a real underground, mine was a real underground. [This] manufactured, heartless, desolate studio, I’m looking at Shane and it felt like when Noah was rapping on Wayne’s World after they bought him out.”

"It was just inauthentic and like I said, it had no heart. So I knew something would’ve been taken from it. I didn’t expect the whole aesthetic, and while it upset my friend, J.C. who I worked very hard on with it, at the same time, it’s just a challenge to do something different, better next time which I definitely plan on doing because again, control your narrative."

I will not copy and paste a motivational quote. ⁣

⁣

I will not make proclamations about a future that is uncertain, not only for an industry, but a planet as a whole. ⁣

⁣

I am not a victim. I am not the first, I will not be the last. ⁣

⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/3R89iJCtRI — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) April 16, 2020

RAW Underground came into being a couple of months ago, and the project was led by Shane McMahon. EC3’s claims came just a couple of weeks after the company decided to stop RAW Underground.

While EC3 has made a big claim, there is no real proof that WWE actually took his idea and used it on RAW.