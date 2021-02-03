5 Superstars who could confront Edge on WWE NXT

Edge defied all odds once again and won the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble match exactly eleven years after he first won it in 2010. The Superstar who has predominantly appeared on WWE RAW since his return during last year’s Royal Rumble will now be looking for a Champion to challenge at WrestleMania.

This will likely take him to all brands of WWE before he makes his final decision. The Rated-R Superstar recently revealed that he will be heading to NXT this week to meet his wife and possibly take to the ring to address the WWE Universe.

Since the Superstars of NXT are pretty aggressive, fans can expect one of the many top talents to come out and confront the legend.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the 5 Superstars who could confront Edge on his first night out in NXT.

#5 NXT UK Champion WALTER could make his return to confront Edge

One of the biggest men in WWE today is WALTER. The WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion has held the title for over 670 days now and will likely become the longest-reigning Champion soon.

While WALTER was restricted to NXT UK for some time due to travel restrictions, the Superstar has been teased to return with Imperium soon. If NXT is planning to have WALTER and his men appear this week, they could allow them to come out and surround Edge while he’s cutting a promo.

WALTER is one of the men Edge has already revealed he wants to compete against, and WWE could tease that encounter for WrestleMania.

"I think Brock knows how and you saw two minutes of that. That's fun. God, you can look at that UK: [Tyler] Bate, Walter and I know I'm forgetting names. Shane Thorn, I'd love to get in there with him. I'd love to get in and really really just see what they got and see and try and give them some tools to take it to the next level. You know what I mean? And and there's so much untapped potential there. Roddy [Roderick Strong], [Bobby] Fish and [Kyle] O'Reilly just give me a partner. There's just there's so much there."

Since WALTER is the NXT UK Champion, he could appear to try and force The Rated-R Superstar to challenge him for the title and allow him to appear at WrestleMania. This will allow fans to get more interested in NXT and NXT UK while giving Edge a chance to choose from a greater pool of Champions on the Road to WrestleMania.