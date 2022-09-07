5 Superstars who could defeat Roman Reigns to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Many have tried and failed to dethrone the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns over the last two years.

It's not easy to become a world champion, but holding on to the title for over two years is almost unprecedented. There's no denying that this run of Roman Reigns as the Universal and WWE Champion has been historic. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

The only question now is, which we've been asking for a long time now, who could be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief?

Let's take a look at 5 superstars who could become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Cody Rhodes could return from injury and go after The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in all of WWE right now. When it comes to the most prominent babyface, the one name that comes to mind is Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned to the company earlier this year and immediately became engrossed in a feud with Seth Rollins. However, he has been out of action for a while now due to an injury, and is expected be absent for an extended period of time.

The timing of his injury is such that his return could perfectly line up with next year's Royal Rumble. Many are already considering him a favorite to win next year's 30-man battle royal. If that happens, we could see a Reigns vs. Rhodes WrestleMania match with The Tribal Chief finally getting dethroned.

#4 The Rock could prove who the real "Head of the Table" is

Speaking of WrestleMania matches, the one match has been heavily rumored to headline next year's Grandest Stage of Them All is between the two notable cousins. Ever since Reigns' heel turn and the entire family drama, fans have been wanting to see The Rock return and prove for once and all who the real Alpha of The Bloodline is.

If rumors are to be believed, The Rock could return to face Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place in Hollywood. The way things are going, Reigns could easily hold on to his titles till WrestleMania 39. If that happens, one can't deny the possibility of The Great One defeating Reigns to become the new undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#3 Drew McIntyre didn't lose clean at WWE Clash at the Castle

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Solo Sikoa saves Roman Reigns from dropping the title to Drew McIntyre #WWECASTLE Solo Sikoa saves Roman Reigns from dropping the title to Drew McIntyre #WWECASTLE https://t.co/EK0yw3SmEK

Roman Reigns' most recent title defense came last week at WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK. He defended both his titles against local hero Drew McIntyre. A large portion of the WWE Universe were expecting McIntyre to win the big one in front of the UK crowd.

While McIntyre was dominating the match, the ending moments saw NXT star Solo Sikoa interfere and help his cousin Reigns retain his title, officially joining The Bloodline. The way the match ended leaves the door open for a rematch between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre in the future where the Scottish Warrior could dethrone The Tribal Chief.

#2 Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have unfinished business

Drew McIntyre isn't the only star who has unfinished business with Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Rollins left no stone unturned in playing mind games with his former Shield brother. This led to Reigns snapping and uncontrollably beating down The Visionary with a chair, losing the match by disqualification.

Reigns and Rollins have such a huge history that it's next to impossible to keep them away from each other for long. If Rollins turns babyface in the coming months, he would be one of the top contenders to dethrone Roman Reigns as the next WWE Universal Champion.

#1 Bray Wyatt could return and do what no one has been able to in two years

Bray Wyatt returning to WWE seemed nothing more than fantasy fan booking a few months ago. However, Triple H rising into power has resulted in several huge changes including the returns of major stars like Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross.

Recent reports have suggested that the next major star to return to WWE could be Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion was released last year but remains a massive fan favorite. Additionally, Reigns' historic Universal Championship run began when he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at Payback 2020.

If WWE manages to get Bray Wyatt to return, he would almost certainly be pushed into the main event/title picture. Whether as The Fiend or The Eater of Worlds, Wyatt is one of the few stars who could realistically dethrone Roman Reigns.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on who should be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after Roman Reigns.

