5 Superstars who deserved a spot in the 2022 Men's Elimination Chamber

This year's Elimination Chamber will air February 19 from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It's become a crucial stop on the road to Wrestlemania, and what happens there will likely shape the remaining Wrestlemania card.

Goldberg has challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Lita looks to dethrone Becky Lynch as RAW Women's Champion. Drew McIntyre will attempt to halt the momentum of Madcap Moss. And of course, there's the event's titular Chamber match.

The Men's Elimination Chamber match is one of the most anticipated attractions in WWE's calendar. The participants this year are WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle and AJ Styles.

WWE has a massive roster and only so many spots in the Chamber. This means superstars like Kevin Owens, who requested a spot in the match and could have made a huge impact, were denied entry.

Here's a list of superstars who deserved a spot in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match but didn't make it in.

#5. Randy Orton could have kickstarted his feud with Riddle

Word on the street is Randy Orton and Riddle are facing each other at WrestleMania. The two were also rumored to have a program at the 2021 SummerSlam, but it didn't take place.

Riddle and Orton formed a tag team in April 2021 and have since been the highlight of RAW, quickly becoming fan favorites and winning the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The WWE Universe latched onto the unlikely duo due to Riddle's gibberish talk and Orton's forbearance towards him. They recently lost their titles to the Alpha Academy, sparking rumors of a breakup and possible feud.

The Original Bro earned his spot in the Elimination Chamber match after defeating Otis. The Viper inserting himself into the match could have been a creative lightning strike and just the kind of platform needed for the two to build to a match at WrestleMania.

