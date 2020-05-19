WWE have had a difficult and tricky 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has brought a halt to live shows, while WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and PPVs have been held in an empty Performance Center.

The pandemic also forced WWE to let go of several Superstars and backstage talent. Several mid-card Superstars, producers, and writers were let go by WWE recently.

But, there have been a few Superstars who survive the mass releases that WWE made, despite not featuring in the company for a long time.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars you forgot are still a part of WWE in 2020:

#5 Maryse

Maryse and The Miz

Former Divas Champion Maryse hasn't been on WWE television for a long time, with her last appearance coming in 2019. She last featured in December during vignettes for her husband The Miz's match against The Fiend.

The two-time Divas Champion has been away from WWE following the birth of her second child in September last year. She is a part of SmackDown, along with The Miz, and is still listed as an active Superstar on WWE's official website.

Maryse's in-ring career is possibly over, having last wrestled two years ago in 2018. She spoke fondly about her career and how far the women's division has come since she started in WWE over a decade ago.

"I’m proud. I really enjoyed my time, even though it was the very difficult at times? I really enjoyed the years that I was there, maybe I think it really shaped the person I am today. You know we’re all fighters I think. We created a sisterhood, you know? These girls they will talk to each other and we’re all…it’s just…we all get very emotional when we talk about that. Because it was the thing that we were fighting for every every single week for years.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

if she does return to WWE, it will mostly be as The Miz's manager. There has been talk that she could be the mystery hacker on the Blue brand, but we aren't quite sure that would make sense for her or WWE at the moment.