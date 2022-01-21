5 Superstars who had heated arguments with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has been WWE's preeminent authority for decades. Over the years, he has created multiple megastars, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

Likewise, McMahon is also responsible for the majority of WWE's consequential booking decisions. While plenty of these choices paid off, there have also been many times when stars have expressed their unhappiness with these decisions. Occasionally, these instances have led to heated discussions with the WWE Chairman.

Here are five superstars who have had heated arguments with The Boss.

#5. Bret Hart had a heated altercation with Vince McMahon before leaving the company

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is one of the most recognizable wrestlers who ever competed for WWE. He was one of the company's top stars for several years, but the relationship between the two sides imploded in 1997.

McMahon was unable to afford the terms of Hart's 20-year contract due to financial hardships caused by the rise of WCW in 1996. With this in mind, he allowed the WWF Champion to sign a contract with the rival promotion. Hart was set to wrestle his last match at Survivor Series 1997, but he opposed the idea of losing his title to Shawn Michaels at the event.

After a heated conversation, it was decided that the match would end in a disqualification. However, plans were changed at the last moment, and Michaels became the WWF Champion due to the legendary Montreal Screwjob.

This outcome infuriated Hart, and he even spat on Vince McMahon's face. He went on to punch the chairman in the eye after everyone moved backstage. The aftermath of this shocking situation was described on an episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Thankfully, the issue was settled several years later, and Hart returned to WWE in 2010. In an episode of Confession Of The Hitman, the former WWF Champion admitted that he had forgiven HBK and Vince McMahon.

"I think for anybody in life, I think I could say and give a message – it’s important to forgive," said Hart. "And it sets yourself free in a lot of the time by showing forgiveness. And I’ve forgiven and moved on, and I’m a much happier man for it."

The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in the history of sports entertainment.

