5 Superstars John Morrison should wrestle in his return to WWE

The man with many names is back with the WWE.

One of the first free agent dominoes has fallen into place as John Morrison, the man known by many names, has agreed to a contract with WWE. Morrison won the third season of Tough Enough and wrestled for WWE from 2003 until 2011. Those who have followed him post-WWE know him by many other names including Johnny Mundo (in Lucha Underground) and Johnny Impact (in Impact Wrestling). In both promotions, Morrison won the top title and became an even bigger star than he was with WWE.

Since he was a coveted free agent even at the age of 39, many were curious to see if he would return to where his career started or join another promotion for which he hadn't wrestled. The speculation is now over as Morrison will join WWE.

Due to his impressive athletic ability, there is no shortage of talented wrestlers with which Morrison could tangle. While he's already fought the likes of Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz, there is a whole new crop of stars to battle.

While names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles are enticing opponents for Morrison, there are also some other matches that would make sense for WWE to book right off the bat. Here are five Superstars that Morrison should wrestle in his return to WWE.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

The Artist could battle with the Mayor of Slamtown.

It's easy to see that the both John Morrison and Shinsuke Nakamura have similar auras. They are both "artist" types. Morrison was originally pushed as a version of the Doors' Jim Morrison. He proved with his ring work that he was so much more than just a gimmick, winning the Intercontinental Championship numerous times, as well as multiple tag team titles.

Who's the current IC Champ? Another eccentric showman named Shinsuke Nakamura. While he may not still hold the title when Morrison re-debuts, the showdown between the two would be enough to sell fans on a match. Morrison is known for his flashy moves and ostentatious apparel, and the caped Nakamura is really leaning into the whole "artist" thing.

The 'King of Strong Style' would certainly be a good match for the 'Mayor of Slamtown' because both men are masters of their craft. Morrison is an athletic star and Nakamura has done well with similar men like Ali and AJ Styles.

