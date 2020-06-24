5 Superstars you didn't know worked in WWE as security guards

These Superstar went from working in WWE as a security guard to becoming a WWE Champion

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, these wrestlers played a different role

Israel Lutete FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

These wrestlers worked as security guards before becoming a WWE Superstar

WWE's roster is stacked with talented performers who endeavored for many years to become the Superstars they are today. Although most of them were exclusively signed to the company as in-ring competitors, others, however, had a different role to play before making it to the top of the major leagues.

Superstars such as Elias, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman and Carmella all dressed up in flashy costumes and paraded to the ring with Adam Rose as Rosebuds before making their official debuts. Other stars (as you're about to find out on this list) were hired for much more serious roles in security and law enforcement.

WWE hires independent wrestlers to fill in as extras because they're capable of taking a bump when necessary and sometimes they even have tryout matches which could lead to them getting signed by the company if they impress the higher-ups.

They are usually brought in to act as police officers and security guards in order to restore order in the ring or apprehend a Superstar as part of a storyline.

Even though the majority of these men and women are never seen or heard from again, the fortunate few have gone on to become big stars in the company. With that being said, here are five Superstars you had no idea made appearances in WWE as security guards.

#5 Cesaro

Cesaro (left) with EC3. Shane McMahon and DX

Cesaro is credited as pound-for-pound the strongest man in the WWE. He is also considered to be the most underrated performer in the entire industry. Throughout his career, he had a very forgetful run as United States Champion, was managed by Paul Heyman, won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and formed a tag team with Sheamus as The Bar.

Advertisement

Together, they captured both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship before splitting up. Before Cesaro joined the Vince McMahon-led company, he competed in various promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

Many fans might remember his main roster debut in 2012, but he actually appeared in WWE before that. In 2006, he played a security guard during a backstage segment with Shane McMahon and D-Generation X on RAW. He was accompanied by former WWE Superstar EC3.

The two stars were there to protect Shane from Triple H and Shawn Michaels. At that time, WWE was impressed with Cesaro so they signed him to a developmental contract but he was released shortly after that. Thankfully, the company rectified their mistake years later as the Swiss Superman is currently signed to SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT