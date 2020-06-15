5 Things Brock Lesnar is yet to accomplish in WWE

Brock Lesnar has accomplished a lot in WWE, but he's yet to do these five things

The Beast hasn't captured several top prizes in WWE

The Beast Incarnate is yet to accomplish these things in WWE

Even the average wrestling or combat sports fan is cognizant of 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar and his impressive accomplishments. No other athlete has been as dominant as he has been in the industry.

The Beast had a successful career in amateur wrestling, where he held the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship and, after signing with WWE in 2002, he went on to capture the WWE Championship within six months of his debut. He also won the King of the Ring tournament that very same year.

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match the following year and went on to win the WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania XIX. After he left the company, he joined New Japan Pro Wrestling where he captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in his inaugural match.

He also competed in the UFC where he enjoyed a successful run with the UFC Heavyweight Championship. After returning to WWE, Brock Lesnar shattered The Undertaker's streak, won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Universal Championship, and the Money in the Bank contract.

That's a lot of feats for one man. Despite all this success, Brock Lesnar still hasn't done it all. So, what is he still lacking, you ask? Well, even if you didn't, here are five things Brock Lesnar is yet to accomplish in WWE.

#5. The United States Championship

The Beast is yet to win the US title

The WWE United States Championship has been around since 1975 and since that time, many legends have worn the title around their waste. The most notable US Champions include Harley Race, Ric Flair, Lex Luger, "Stunning" Steve Austin, Bret Hart, and John Cena.

The U.S. Title is the second oldest active championship belt in the company (behind the WWE Championship), though it has only been commissioned by WWE since 2001. Nevertheless, it's still a prestigious belt that many Superstars strive for.

It is also one of the championships that Brock Lesnar hasn't competed for or held in his entire career. Winning the title will elevate its status and make it even more worthy. Adding another prize in his stacked collection will make The Beast Incarnate's career even more decorated than it already is.

