5 Superstars with the most losses at WWE Backlash

A multi-time World Champion has lost a total of six matches at WWE Backlash!

Edge and Randy Orton have lost five matches each at WWE Backlash.

Edge and Randy Orton have lost a lot of matches at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash 2020 is set to air live on the WWE Network this Sunday as the wrestling community awaits The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Randy Orton and Edge. Both Superstars had a terrific encounter at WrestleMania 36, and they both had a lengthy match at WWE Backlash as per the rumor mill.

WWE Backlash has been an integral part of the company's PPV calendar. The first edition of this pay-per-view event happened in 1999, and the upcoming show will be the 15th one in the event's history. Many legendary names such as Vince McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and John Cena have wrestled at this PPV.

This year, WWE has announced several high-profile bouts for the show, which include a dream match for the WWE title between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Also, The Miz and John Morrison will try to win the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman in a handicap match.

Talking about the history of this event, here's a look at five WWE Superstars with the most defeats at Backlash.

#5 John Cena - 3 losses

John Cena won the main event of WWE Backlash 2007 to retain his world title

The 16-time World Champion, John Cena, is currently on a hiatus. However, when he was an active Superstar, The Cenation Leader competed in many high-stakes match-ups at WWE Backlash. He even overcame a challenge from Randy Orton, Edge, and Shawn Michaels in a fatal four-way match at Backlash 2007 to retain his WWE Championship.

John Cena's three losses at WWE Backlash

John Cena suffered three defeats at this event, the first of which came against Brock Lesnar in a WWE title match. The Beast pinned Cena after a 15-minute encounter at Backlash 2003. His next defeat came five years later in a fatal four-way elimination match for the WWE Championship that also featured Triple H, JBL, and Orton. The Viper eliminated Cena from the contest with a Punt Kick.

In his last appearance at the PPV in question (2009), John lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Edge in a Last Man Standing Match. It is noteworthy that all of Cena's losses came in the form of World title matches.

Given that the Doctor of Thuganomics has become a part-timer now, it is unlikely that he would perform at WWE Backlash again in his career.

